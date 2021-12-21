Owatonna junior kicker Drew Henson and Blooming Prairie senior quarterback/defensive back Drew Kittelson were both named to All-State teams Thursday, Dec. 16.
As a defensive back, Kittelson was named to the 2021 Minnesota Associated Press All-State First Team and Henson was named to the Minnesota AP All-State Second Team.
Kittelson served two roles on the Awesome Blossoms during their run to the Section 2AA Championship game: dynamic, dual-threat quarterback and a lockdown defensive back. The latter is what earned him a spot on the All-State First Team.
Utilizing his speed and 6-foot-4 frame, Kittelson made it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to throw to his side of the field and when they did, he made them pay for it.
In only eight games on the defensive side of the ball, Kittelson recorded four of his team’s seven total interceptions.
Along with that, Kittelson recorded a team-high 19 passes defended, 18 solo tackles and 32 assisted tackles.
Along with being named to the All-State First Team, Kittelson was named as a Minnesota Football Showcase All-Star and was one of 10 finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Football Award.
As a junior, Henson’s cannon of a leg served as a special teams weapon for the Huskies en route to their appearance in the Section 1-5A championship game.
On 49 total kickoff attempts in the 2021 season, Henson kicked for 2,745 yards and recorded 28 touchbacks (57.1 percent of his kickoffs) and averaged 56.0 yards per kick, which goes down as the second most per kick in school history.
The Huskies also greatly benefited from Henson’s accuracy throughout the season. He went 9-for-10 on field goals with a long of 44 yards and finished 29-for-31 on point after attempts.
He accounted for 56 total points, which included his game-winning 30-yard field goal against Kasson-Mantorville with 36 seconds left on the clock.
Outside of the All-State Second Team, Henson was named as the Big Southeast Special Teams Player of the Year, Owatonna’s Special Teams Player of the Year and earned a spot on the 2021 All-District Team.
As a senior, Kittelson will be attending Minnesota State University, Mankato and will transition to wide receiver for the Mavericks.
Henson still has one more year under his belt and will return as a key piece to the Huskies 2022 football roster.