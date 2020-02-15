BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Five Blooming Prairie boys basketball players scored at least nine points as the Awesome Blossoms cruised to a 73-45 Gopher Conference victory over Medford on Friday night.
Gabe Hagen tallied 14 of his game-high 16 points in the first half to lead the BP offense. Zach Archer knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and was next with 12 points while Kaden Thomas and Parker Vaith added 11 apiece.
AJ Vandereide paced the Tigers with 17 points while Kael Hermanstorfer added eight.
Blooming Prairie 73, Medford 45
Blooming Prairie scoring: Jarrett Larson 4, Colin Jordison 2, Cole Christianson 2,Isaac Ille 9, Zach Archer 12, Parker Vaith 11, Kaden Thomas 11, Gabe Hagen 16, Drew Kittelson 6.
Medford scoring: Devin Federly 2, Jordan Edel 4, Jerone Chavis 3, Jeremiah Sutcliffe 2, AJ Vandereide 17, Henry Grayson 7, Kael Hermanstorfer 8, Jeff Westergaard 2.