THURSDAY, MAY 13
Track and Field
USC Invite
The following is a correction regarding the girls' meet held at United South Central High School last Thursday and erroneously reported in the Saturday edition of the People's Press:
The NRHEG Panthers finished third overall with a score of 57, while the Awesome Blossoms of Blooming Prairie finished first with a score of 99.
Natalie Johnson (100-hurdles), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter) and Tori Vaale (1,600-meter) earned first place finishes for NRHEG. Further information regarding Blooming Prairie was not provided.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Baseball
Lakeville South 9, Owatonna 0
No further information available at time of publication.
Hayfield 12, Blooming Prairie 0, F/5
No further information available at time of publication.
Lacrosse
Owatonna boys 11, Rochester Century 6
The Huskies soundly defeated the Panthers Friday evening to improve to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Big 9 Conference play.
Zack Kirsch exploded for a game-high six goals with Preston Meier adding three. Lucas Jenson and Caleb Belting each added one goal while Belting also contributed five of the team's seven assists.
Softball
NRHEG 6, JWP 5
The Panthers overcame a feisty Bulldogs team en route to improving their record to 13-1 overall Friday afternoon.
Sophie Stork continued her dominance on the rubber, striking out eight, walking none and allowing only two earned runs over seven innings. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs score and two RBI.
Cloie Arndt and Hallie Schultz each went 2-for-4 and combined for three runs scored.
Hayfield 5, Blooming Prairie 3
The Awesome Blossoms dropped a close one with the Vikings Friday afternoon.
Allison Krohnberg tossed a complete game and allowed only one earned run while striking out seven and walking one. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
Macy Lembke led Blooming Prairie's charge offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base and run scored. Bobbie Bruns, Maren Forystek and Melanie Winzenburg each went 1-for-3 on the day.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Lacrosse
Owatonna 14, Rochester Mayo 2
The Huskies clinched the Big 9 Conference title with their easy win over the Spartans on Saturday.
Audrey Simon led the Owatonna attack with four goals and six assists. Anni Moran also scored four goals and added one assist. Madi McGinn contributed two goals while Allie Keller, Grace Smith, Karmen Eaton and Nora Thompson all added one.
Softball
Chatfield 6, Blooming Prairie 2
The Awesome Blossoms quickly returned to the diamond after their loss on Friday and, unfortunately, they suffered a similar fate, losing to the Gophers by four.
Korhnberg once again threw a complete game, striking out one and allowing four earned runs to cross the plate.
This time it was Bruns who led Blooming Prairie at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Lembke, Krohnberg and Lauren Schammel each contributed a hit as well.