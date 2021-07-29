The Owatonna Aces fell to the Stewartville-Racine Sharks, 7-3, to begin the Region 5C playoffs on Wednesday evening in Stewartville despite the best efforts from two of their younger athletes.
The combined efforts of Matt Seykora and A.J. Vandereide on the mound and at the plate, respectively, helped keep the Aces close to the Sharks to begin the game, that is until the Stewartville bats woke up beginning in the fifth inning.
The Sharks were the first team to get on the board, scoring a run in the bottom of the third after a ball squirted behind Owatonna catcher Brian Simon. The Aces responded during their next at-bat in the top of the fourth inning when Vandereide, with the bases full, slapped a ball into the right centerfield gap that eventually rolled under the fence for a ground rule double, scoring two. However, Owatonna's lead was short-lived as Stewartville proceeded to score runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to give them a 7-2 lead. The Aces added one more in the bottom of the ninth but left the bases loaded to end the game.
Seykora, a 2021 graduate of Owatonna High School who is committed to play baseball at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, started on the hill for the Aces and completed six strong innings, striking out one and allowing five runs, though only a couple were earned. While his strikeout numbers weren't overly impressive, he was able to induce weak contact throughout his outing, which resulted in a bevy of groundballs and fly outs. He ultimately threw 103 pitches before being pulled for Ryan Steiskal, who tossed the final two innings and struck out four.
Vandereide, who graduated from Medford High School this past spring and will be playing both baseball and basketball at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter beginning this fall, led the Aces' charge offensively. He went 3-for-4 for on the night with the aforementioned double and drove in two runs. He also provided stout defense at shortstop.
Tyler Smith, Brian Simon and Matthew Simon also picked up hits for Owatonna, combining to go 5-for-9 with three walks.
The Aces return the diamond on Saturday when they will take on the Winona Chiefs in an elimination game. The winner will face either Austin or Hastings with a trip to the state tournament on the line. First pitch against the Chiefs is slated for 1 p.m. in Red Wing.