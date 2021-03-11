The Owatonna team wrestling season has ended.
The Huskies fell to Albert Lea in the second round of the Section 1AAA SuperSection postseason tournament Wednesday night, 38-33, after breezing past Winona in their first dual of the evening, 63-10; the Winhawks brought only four wrestlers to the meet.
Owatonna went short-handed into their duel with the Tigers with multiple kids out due to illness. They were forced to forfeit three matches, which ultimately proved costly as Albert Lea was able to jump out to an early 35-8 lead.
“When you think about it, it was a 7-7 split here and we gave up three forfeits,” Owatonna coach Adam Woitalla said after the match. “We [told] our guys that we battled. We had some unfortunate adversity happen this week in terms of sickness, but our kids stepped up and rose to the occasion and gave it all they could. We’re proud as a coaching staff for that.”
Cael Robb (120; tech fall), Jake Gronli (126; 7-2 decision), Landen Johnson (160; fall), Kaden Nelson (170; 11-3 major decision), Andrew Nirk (195; 7-2 decision), Drew Kretlow (220; fall), and Abe Stockwell (285; fall) earned wins for the Huskies.
A season ending, in part, due to illness is an unfortunate reality in this day and age, but acknowledging said reality doesn’t numb the sting. Still, Woitalla appreciated the effort that his team put forth, despite the odds being stacked against them.
“So much of [the circumstances surrounding the match] was out of our control. We can’t control a lot of things, but we can control how we respond and how we wrestle. I thought all of the kids had the attitude of, ‘I’m not going to let what’s happening this week affect us. I’m going to go out there and I’m going to do my part and I’m going to wrestle my heart out.’ And that’s what we saw.”
Woitalla embraced a number of his athletes following the difficult loss, consoling and handing out heart-felt pats on the back to a group of seniors that experienced a large amount of success.
“You tell them how proud you are of them. You tell them of all we’ve accomplished,” Woitalla said when asked what his message was to his seniors. “We’ve been conference champions four out of the last five years and they were a big part of that. You remind them of all the things they’ve done and they’ve accomplished. At the end of the day, you’re proud of everything that they’ve done.”
The Huskies will now look to regroup and respond during the individual branch of the section tournament, which will kick off in the middle of next week. Robb, Johnson, Nelson, Kanin Hable, and Jacob Reinardy are all ranked inside the top 10 in their respective weight classes, according to Minnesota wrestling website TheGuillotine.com, and figure to be candidates to qualify for the individual state tournament.