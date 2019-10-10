As a big-time contributor on perhaps the best football team in all of Class 5A, Isaac Oppegard loves Friday nights.
As for Saturday mornings? Well, those are a different story.
“There are sometimes when I can barely get out of bed,” Oppegard said after practice on Wednesday evening. “I get pretty sore over the weekend and sometimes don’t recover until Tuesday. Sunday through Monday really get me.”
As one of the few true two-way starters within Owatonna’s deep and well-structured football program, Oppegard sees the field more than any player on the team. As a strong side cornerback, the well-built 6-2, 190-pound former linebacker is tasked with not only chasing one of the opposing team’s best receivers to every corner of the field, but also helping out in run support.
On offense, his unique skill-set, which includes a pogo-stick-like leaping ability and soft hands, is simply too enticing to keep off the field. Though given the occasional rest — especially directly following a particularly taxing defensive series — Oppegard is at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver and has made a number of clutch plays for the Huskies over the last couple of seasons.
Sometimes he’s been asked to block and help spring Tanner Hall for a huge run and other times he’s been asked to pry himself open 25 yards down field or simply out-jump a cornerback in the end zone.
With so much responsibility and little time to recover, playing both sides of the ball sounds like rather agonizing exercise in self-sabotage, but that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Bottom line, Oppegard is a baller. He couldn’t imagine playing the game any other way.
“I put a lot of pride into it because it is hard for one person to go both ways, but I love the game,” he said. “I mean, playing two ways is pretty hard and you have to be in pretty good shape, which our coaches make sure that we are. But you have to keep the right mindset and keep pushing throughout the whole game and then stayed conditioned.”
Aside from the obvious physical toll playing two ways can have on the body, there is a psychological component to seeing so much time on the field and playing vastly different roles. If he gets burned on a play, Oppegard can’t allow it to carry over to the next snap, much less the next time he sees the field on offense.
But the Huskies’ coaching staff has dialed up a rather effective antidote for such circumstances: Next play, best play.
“That’s what the coaches always tell us,” Oppegard said of the time-honored OHS adage. “You have to be able to flip the page.”
Growing up, Oppegard never thought of himself as the defensive cornerstone he has become for the Huskies over the last couple of seasons. Due in large part because of his raw athleticism and strong measurables, he saw plenty of time on defense coming up through the ranks, but excelled on the other side of the ball as the Class of 2020’s most dangerous perimeter weapon.
When his sophomore season rolled around Oppegard made the switch to strong-side cornerback — making it a rather smooth transition from outside linebacker as he lined up on the side of the line with the tight end — and continued to flourish out wide. By the time he made it to varsity as a full-time contributor at the beginning of last season, Oppegard was thrust into a primary defensive role and has slowly changed his mentality from an offense-first, playmaking receiver to physical, lockdown defensive back.
“I felt like I was an offensive guy growing up because I was tall and lanky with pretty decent hands,” Oppegard said. “But when I started playing defense and coming in for Jason (Williamson) last year, I think it flipped the page and I became more of a defensive-minded type of guy.”
Indeed, Oppegard has assumed the identity of a ball-hawking cornerback. Last season, he finished as one of the leaders in Class 5A with eight interceptions despite often playing only portions of each game as he shared time with Williamson in the defensive backfield.
With his eye-popping numbers drawing the attention of every coaching staff on Owatonna's schedule, teams have wised-up in 2019 and have often completely ignored Oppgard’s side of the field or run simpler routes in front of him in an attempt to neutralize his obvious high-level coverage skills. Thus, the senior has yet to intercept a pass this season, but has come close on a few occasions and has proven the ability to pile multiple picks in a single game like he did against Faribault and Chaska last season.
Oppegard credits his excellent size and overall athletic ability to his success on the defensive side of the ball, saying “it helps that I am tall and pretty quick.”
“You have to keep the right mindset, too, because with the smaller guys, they are quicker and shiftier so you have to stay low on them,” he added. “On the jump balls, it’s pretty easy because I’m already up there with the height and then the vertical as well.”
On the other side of the ball, Oppegard has transformed in a safety-blanket of sorts for Owatonna’s two-headed attack at quarterback. His production has remained steady as he’s caught at least one pass in every game while averaging a healthy 18.2 yards-per-reception. Last week, he hauled-in a 41-yard pass from Brayden Truelson against Mankato West in the middle of the fourth quarter that helped flip the field position and get the Huskies out of a jam deep in their own territory. Through six games, he’s snatched nine passes for 167 yards, just about on schedule with last season’s regular season production that included 13 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
With Owatonna battling through some nagging injuries to fellow two-way players Ethan Walter and Zach Stransky, Oppegard won't be seeing his offensive role diminish anytime soon, so his innate ability to remain hyper-focused and physically sound for a full 48 minutes will be put to the test as the Huskies steam toward the postseason.
As for those Saturday mornings, the Oppegards are just going to have to stock up on Tylenol and ice bags.