Zack Kirsch converted a pair of fast break goals and provided all of Owatonna’s offense in the Huskies’ 2-0 victory over Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday night in Big Nine Conference action.
The senior — who narrowly missed on his first point-blank shot in transition with roughly 12 minutes left before the break — tallied the game-deciding goal with 9 minutes, 41 seconds on the clock in first half after racing full speed down the middle of the field, shielding himself from a Rockets’ defender and tapping a shot to the back of the net from just inside the box.
Less than five minutes later, Kirsch found himself sprinting through a lane on the right side and slipping past the last line of the Rockets’ defense before chipping in an insurance goal with 5:43 on the clock.
Owatonna (4-2-0) had multiple chances to land the knockout blow in the second half and even had a goal nullified by Benjamin Bangs with roughly 24 minutes left on the clock. John Marshall (1-5-0), though, withstood the flurry and even put a minor scare in the Huskies’ venerable defense on a few occasions after lining up a number of promising shots from deep inside its offensive zone.
Ultimately, Owatonna held strong and manufactured its fourth shutout of the season and third in its last four outings.
The Huskies’ next game against Northfield will be their second road test against an undefeated opponent in the last two weeks after losing to Class A, No. 2-ranked Austin on Sept. 12.
The Raiders, though, might even be a notch above the Packers and are the prohibitive favorites to earn the top seed in the Section 1-AA tournament. Through seven games, they have out-scored their opponents a whopping 57-1, surrendering their only goals in the second half of Tuesday’s 13-1 blowout over Red Wing.
“I don’t know exactly what our game plan is going to be against them, but they’re a type of team that you need to adjust to their style and account for how they play,” OHS coach Bob Waypa said. “They’re that good.”
