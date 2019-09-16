MEDFORD — Things got out of hand quickly in Medford on Friday night.
Scoring points at a dizzying rate and ringing up eight touchdowns in an 11-minute span in the first quarter, the Tigers blasted back above .500 with a resounding 69-7 victory over Winona Cotter in a Mid Southeast District crossover game.
“It was a great overall team win," said Medford coach Jerome Johaness, who dug deep into his bench by the end of the first quarter. "We played really well from beginning to end and were able to get everyone into the game. We were firing on all cylinders.”
Starting with a Deven Federly 26-yard run with 10 minutes, 46 seconds on the clock and ending with a Gunner White 30-yard reception on the final play of the stanza, Medford led 55-0 at the end of the first quarter before mercifully taking its foot off the gas in the final three periods.
Garron Hoffmann led the explosive Medford (2-1 overall, 0-0 White Division) ground attack with 86 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries while starter Jerone Chavis added 82 yards and two TDs on six touches. Willie VonRuden completed 2 of 3 passes for 43 yards and one touchdown and added 47 yards and two scores on the ground.
Federly and Jack Paulson each finished with one touchdown.
"Our varsity did what it had to do coming off of a close loss to Lewiston-Altura," Johaness said.
Backup quarterback Justin Ristau finished 2-for-2 for 68 yards and one touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, the Tigers’ starting unit forced a 3-and-out on each Cotter possession in the first quarter before taking a seat for the remainder of the game.
“Even in limited action, the defense looked impressive,” Johaness said. “Freshman Dylan Heiderschidt and Tate Hermes shined on that side of the ball.”
Heiderschidt led the team with 10 tackles and one fumble recovery while Hermes added four tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Cotter (0-3, 0-0) scored its first touchdown of the season with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Ethan Hesch caught a 21-yard pass from Charley Schroder.
Medford's only loss this season came in Week 2 against undefeated Lewison-Altura on the road, 19-16.
UP NEXT
The Tigers — who are second in the sub-district in scoring at 39.7 points per game — will be favored but are expected to see quite a bit more resistance on Friday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy at 7 p.m. in the annual Battle for the Paddle. Medford reclaimed the traveling trophy last year with a 38-20 victory.
Medford 69, Winona Cotter 7
FIRST QUARTER
M—Deven Federly 26 run (Andrews kick), 10:46
M—Willie VonRuden 29 run (Andrews kick), 10:31
M—Josiah Hedensten 43 pass from VonRuden (Andrews kick), 8:08
M—Jerone Chavis 25 run (Andrews kick), 6:43
M—VonRuden 1 run (Andrews kick), 5:00
M—Chavis 46 run (Andrews kick), 4:22
M—Jack Paulson 38 run (Andrews kick), 2:28
M—Gunner White 30 pass from Justin Ristau (kick fail), 0:00
SECOND QUARTER
M— Garron Hoffmann 65 run (Andrews kick), 0:00
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Hoffmann 8 run (Andrews kick), 1:53
C—Ethan Hesch 21 pass from Charley Schroder (Joshua Woodward kick), 0:37