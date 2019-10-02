For the top-ranked Owatonna football team, Friday’s game against No. 8 Mankato West isn’t about getting back on track, avoiding a letdown or slowly expanding the playbook in preparation for what it hopes is a deep postseason run.
No, Friday’s Homecoming affair is much simpler than that.
It’s about winning. Period.
With little on the line outside of a possible inside track on the sub-district championship, the Huskies will enter the high-profile Week 6 showdown solely focused on maintaining their perfect record and picking up a marquee win against a rare program that can rival Owatonna in terms of overall success, infrastructure and immediate goals.
“Mankato West goes out expecting to win every game and they’re surprised when they don’t,” Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams said. “They are ready every week. They are well-coached. Their kids are athletic. We have a lot of respect and high regard for how they operate over there.”
In the first meeting between the teams since Week 1 of the 2016 season in a game that was won by West, 34-19, the two juggernauts will duke it out at the OHS stadium at 7 p.m. in an atmosphere that is expected to reach a fever pitch. The excitement of Homecoming coupled with the pageantry of a matchup between a pair of schools that have combined to win four of the previous six Class 5A state championships, certainly makes for some intriguing pregame narratives.
"I think the renewal of this rivalry had the kids excited," Williams said. "I think they have kind of seen they we have been good, they have been good and it would be cool to see these guys. We have such a good rivalry going, and I think the fans have missed it, but I also think the players have missed it too."
As for what will transpire on the field, that will be decided by the players, plain and simple.
And there’s plenty of talent to go around on both sidelines.
Still running its wide-open spread formation implemented by former head coach Mark Esch — who is currently the running backs coach at Class 6A Minnetonka — the Scarlets boast a number of weapons that can burn a defense in a hurry.
None is more talented than quarterback Jack Foster.
Entering his third and final season as the team’s full-time starter, the future Ivy League signal-caller at Brown University has largely carved up defenses through five weeks. With the addition of Rochester Century-transfer, Owen Johnson, at running back to take pressure off his legs, Foster has been able to concentrate on burning defenses through the air, accumulating 1,107 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
Foster missed the second half of the Scarlets’ 35-14 loss to Rochester Century with an ankle injury, contributing greatly to the team’s only defeat of the season, but has gotten healthier every week and is clearly firing on all cylinders. Last week against a Rochester Mayo defense that gave the Huskies fits in Week 4, he tossed five touchdowns and racked up 277 yards through the air. Outside of the two quarters he played against the Panthers, the senior has thrown for at least 168 yards and two touchdowns in every outing this season.
“He dinged his ankle a little against Century and probably to some degree might be nursing that a little,” Williams said. “They have had him take off periodically the last couple of weeks and he looks like he is climbing back into form. But with the weapons that he has, I think he would prefer to get his yards through the air if he can and they have been protecting him well and he hasn’t had to flush the pocket either. Some of those runs that he’s had in the past weren’t necessarily designed, some were just him scrambling and finding yards.”
Foster’s favorite targets this season are a pair of talented seniors in Spencer Spaude and Jon Sikel. The duo offers diverging skillsets and body-types, Spaude being the nearly uncoverable 6-foot-5, 215-pound red zone dynamo and Sikel the super-quick, 5-10 possession receiver with good hands and speed. The pair has combined for 39 receptions for 772 yards and have of split their production nearly right down the middle. Standing 6-foot-4, Mekhi Collins is as good a No. 3 option as there is in the Big Southeast District and has caught nine passes for 234 yards for an average of 26 yards-per-reception.
Out of the backfield, the addition of Johnson has been a major boon for a program that certainly doesn’t need any extra favors. The talented junior — who is also one of the team’s best defensive backs — has turned 66 carries into 491 yards and four touchdowns. He’s averages a team-best 98.2 yards-per-game and 7.4 yards-per-carry.
Though he’s tucked and run a far less than he did last season when he finished with 545 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, Foster is still ultra-dangerous with his legs. Buoyed by a 77-yard performance in Week 1 against Rochester John Marshall, Foster has netted 138 yards on 23 attempts for a healthy 6.0 per-carry average. He’s found the end zone three times on the ground and can break a defense’s back with his ability to convert key third downs by simply tucking the ball and finding a seam or stretching forward with his considerable 6-foot-5 frame.
Up front, the Scarlets aren’t tiny, but boast less universal size than in years past. In terms of overall frame, senior right tackle Logan Juliar stands out the most at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. The remaining members of the offensive line average roughly 5-11 and 220 pounds.
“They graduated a bunch of linemen last season and they’ve just rolled out the next bunch,” Williams said.
Like Owatonna, West utilizes a man-to-man defensive concept and relies on its considerable stable of athletes to make plays in space while bothering the quarterback with pressure. The Scarlets aren’t afraid to have their safeties crush into the box and help out in the runs, especially on early downs.
Wyatt Block has pitched in on offense as a tight end/fullback hybrid, but has truly flourished on the other side of the ball. The linebacker leads the team in tackles by a wide margin with 42 and has recovered two fumbles. Johnson is second on the team with 26 stops while 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker, Noah Langsjoen, leads the team in tackles-for-loss with five.
TACKLE CANCER
Fans will have the opportunity to donate to the Tackle Cancer fund as they enter the game through either gate.
There will also be a raffle with a number of items up for bids, including Owatonna football and cheerleader apparel, a team photo and a football signed by members of the 2019 squad. Tickets can be purchased for $5 and the winner will be announced at halftime.
MANKATO WEST NUMBERS TO KNOW
1—Jack Foster, QB
2—Spencer Spaude, WR
3—Jon Sikel, WR/DB
6—Wyatt Block, LB/FB
11—Mekhi Collins, WR
22—Owen Johnson, RB/DB
35—Noah Langsjoen, LB
75—Logan Juliar, OL/DL
WEATHER FORECAST
Early indications have the temperature starting in the mid-50s by kickoff and dropping into the high 40s by the halftime. There is no perception expected.