The Big Nine Conference girls soccer season opens with several games Aug. 22. Owatonna starts a couple days later when it hosts Lakeville North for a high-profile nonconference game at 3 p.m.
The showdown against the Panthers is the first of four straight home games for the Huskies to open the campaign as they will host defending conference champion, Mankato West, on Aug. 29, Delano on Aug. 30 and Rochester Century on Sept. 5.
The conference has seen five different programs reign supreme in this decade with the Scarlets capturing two of the last three titles.
Let’s dive in to how teams are shaping up heading into the fall.
Teams are listed in order of 2018 conference finish. All players’ grade levels are for the upcoming 2019 season unless noted.
Mankato West
The Scarlets were a perfect 10-0 in conference play to win their second Big Nine Conference title in three years. After a one-goal loss in the 2018 season opener to eventual Class A state runner up Orono, the Scarlets went unbeaten the rest of the regular season before falling in the state quarterfinals.
West finished 17-2-1 overall and allowed just three opponents to score multiple goals. It led the Big Nine with 4.1 goals per game and 0.7 allowed. No other team scored more than 2.7 or allowed fewer than 1.3.
The Scarlets graduated eight from last year’s team, including two all-Big Nine attacker’s and a midfielder as well as two honorable mention midfielders. Back are all-Big 9 defender senior Ali Rutz and senior Claire Hemstock. West finished 2018 ranked No. 9 in the state in Class A. Longtime head coach Crissy Makela returns to the sidelines.
Northfield
The Raiders came up just shy of defending their 2017 title. Northfield finished 10-5-2 overall and 8-1-2 in conference. It closed strong after a 3-3-2 start to the season and advanced to round two of the Section 2-A playoffs. Three of six players who earned all-conference recognition return. Seniors midfielder Erin Morris and defender Maddy Ims were all-Big 9 and senior mid Sophie Roback was honorable mention. Twelve total graduated from last year, including in net, so the returning leadership will have to take on bigger roles. Head coach Sebastian Burset, who has experience with the Northfield Soccer Association, enters his first year in the role.
Owatonna
The Huskies struggled against a tough early season schedule in 2018 before finding their footing. An 0-4-1 open preceded six straight wins and nine of 12 to end the regular season.
Owatonna finished 10-7-1 overall, 6-2-1 in the Big Nine and advanced to round two of the Section 1-AA playoffs.
All-conference junior attacker Grace Wolfe and all-Big Nine senior defender Josie Sullivan return to counter the loss of top players at midfield and attack. Honorable mention seniors Kaia Elstad (defense) and Asia Buryska (midfield) also come back.
Six players graduated from last year for a team that appears to be even more senior-laden in 2019.
Nate Gendron returns for his second year as head coach.
Rochester Century
Credit to most of the Big 9 for scheduling challenging non-conference games. The Panthers took some lumps getting out to an 0-5-2 start in 2018, with three non-con games and three more against the top three in the Big 9. But they righted the ship to win or tie eight of the last nine in the regular season. The Panthers finished 7-7-3 and 6-2-3 in the Big 9. They lose all-conference talent at midfield and defense, but return senior defender Alissa Levenic, sophomore attacker Addi Clarey and honorable mention seniors midfielder Ellie Oyen and Cristina Erickson. Karen LaDue returns as head coach.
Mankato East
The Cougars were 8-8-1 overall and 7-4-1 in the Big 9. East took a circuitous route to .500 last year with two three-game win streaks and a six-game losing streak. Returning are all-Big 9 performers senior goalie Emily Eckheart and freshman attacker Ella Huetl and lose an honorable mention defender. The Cougars were second in the Big 9 with 2.8 goals per game and with an experienced goalie could make a jump up. Head coach Lizzie Vetter returns for her third season.
Albert Lea
The Tigers were the youngest team in the conference last year and return all but one player, a defender. All-Big 9 performers junior midfielder Jacy Rosas, senior goalie Melissa Vogt and sophomore defender Esther Yoon return. Also back is honorable mention junior Laura Flaherty. Albert Lea finished 7-7-2 overall and 4-5-2 in the Big 9. David Schultz returns as head coach.
Rochester John Marshall
The Rockets will look to improve on offense after scoring multiple goals in just three games in 2018. Despite it, John Marshall managed a 5-7-1 overall record and a 4-5-1 mark in the Big 9. JM will have to replace seven seniors but get two of three who earned postseason honors. All-Big 8 midfielder Abby Alcock and honorable mention senior attacker Alexa Mottley are back. Five midfielders graduate as well as an all-Big 9 defender. Brian Dahl returns as head coach.
Red Wing
The Wingers finished 2018 at 3-7-3 overall and 2-5-3 in conference. They were a shootout loss to Kasson-Mantorville away from the section final. Red Wing graduated its starting goalie as well as all-Big 9 performers at midfielder and attacker. Back is honorable mention midfielder Ella Sutherland. Former Winger Taylor Becker enters her second year as head coach.
Winona
The Winhawks went 5-9-3 overall and 3-7-1 in the Big 9. Winona did pick up a Section 1A playoff win. Senior all-Big 9 midfielder Jill Serleth returns while an honorable mention defender graduated. The Winhawks have to rebuild the defense that lost three seniors but return everyone else on the field. Katie Pearce debuts as head coach taking over for Rachel Stein.
Rochester Mayo
The Spartans graduate five seniors while returning some top talent. All-Big 9 junior midfielder Lily McBane and honorable mention and sophomore attacker Layna Erredge are back. Mayo went 3-14 overall with all three wins coming between Aug. 30 to Sept. 13. It was 3-8 in the Big 9 and ended the season on an overall 10-game losing streak. Andre Bailey returns as head coach.
Faribault
The Falcons graduated six members of the 2018 squad that finished 3-13-2 overall and 1-9-1 in the Big 9. Team leader at attack, all-Big 9 Samantha Holmberg, is playing collegiately and honorable mention Marta Schonebaum also departs after her senior season. Faribault does return starting goalie Olivia Williamson who enters her fourth year starting as well as seven of nine defenders. The Falcons will look to build on momentum from a 2-0 section playoff upset of Albert Lea, the program’s first playoff win in over a decade. That came after a 4-2 win over Austin, its first Big 9 win since 2014. Maddie Justin returns as head coach.
Austin
The Packers blanked John Marshall for their lone regular season win in a 2-14-1 overall and 1-9-1 Big 9 season. Austin’s season was highlighted by a 3-0 section playoff win over Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. All-Big 9 sophomore midfielder Hope Dudycha returns to a team replacing five seniors including an honorable mention defender. Jake Levisen enters his fourth season as head coach.