The Owatonna girls soccer team spread the wealth on offense and bounced back from a disappointing season-opening performance earlier in the week with a resounding 4-1 Big Nine Conference victory over Mankato West at the Owatonna Soccer Complex on Thursday night.
Taking the field roughly two days after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rochester Century, the Huskies promptly fell behind 1-0 against the Scarlets when Kylie Peters dribbled through Owatonna's back-peddling defense and converted from in close on the left side.
The Huskies, though, quickly regained their footing and began swinging the momentum in their favor before ultimately breaking the seal and reeling off four unanswered goals to finish the game, three of which came in the second half.
Owatonna’s Hillary Haarstad leveled the score on a play that materialized out of a corner kick with 10 minutes, 8 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half before sophomore Abby Vetsch tallied the game-winning goal in the 51st minute, slamming a ball into the upper left corner after catching up with a pass high on the right side.
Ari Shornock netted her second goal of the season with just under 20 minutes left in the game before reigning all-conference former, Ezra Oien, rounded out the scoring roughly eight minutes later.
Greta Korbel was offered a steady presence playing behind a defensive unit that kept the high-powered Scarlets off the scoreboard for the game's final 65 minutes. The senior goalie was particularly busy in the game's opening 20 minutes -- rejecting seven shots in the first half alone -- and drew a roaring applause from the home crowd after preserving Owatonna's two-goal cushion by making a diving save with roughly 16 minutes remaining in the second half.
Owatonna will take the next six days off and play again on Thursday, Sept. 10 on the road against Mankato East at 7 p.m.. The Cougars entered Thursday's action with a 2-0 record.
This article will be updated with further details and reaction from OHS head coach, Nate Gendron, on Friday morning.