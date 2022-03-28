COACHES

Head coach: Duey Ferber, 33rd year.

Assistant coaches: Larry Nydegger, 7th year, Marc Kruger, 3rd year, Miles Otstot, 3rd year, Nic Seiler, 2nd year.

ROSTER

Brittyn Anderson, 12

Cora Harpel, 12

Madison Johannsen, 12

Natalie Johnson, 12

Brittney Rocha, 12

Journey Utpadel, 12

Torri Vaale, 12

Alexus Chambers, 11

Shelby Johnston, 11

Olivia Kofstad, 11

Josie Strom, 11

Kyra Cain, 10

Lauren Cowell, 10

Jordis Diaz, 10

Makenzie Mueller, 10

Evelyn Nydegger, 10

Annabelle Petsinger, 10

Kyra Spies, 10

Malonna Wilson, 10

Lia Johannsen, 9

Jozlyn Johnson, 9

Sierra Misgen, 9

Holly Bartness, 8

Molly Johnson, 8

Lexi McGannon, 8

Winter Pederson, 8

Chloe Riewer, 8

Ava Schember, 8

Gabby Schlaak, 8

Olivia Vaale, 8

Quinn VanMaldeghem, 8

Emma Yokiel, 8

Orianna Degen, 7

Paige Johnson, 7

KEY ATHLETES

Senior Brittyn Anderson — Throws

Senior Natalie Johnson — Hurdles

Senior Journey Utpadel — Mid distance/ Capt.

Senior Torri Vaale — Mid distance/Distance/ Capt.

WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Sophomore Makenzie Mueller — Throws

Sophomore Evelyn Nydegger — Mid distance/jumps

Sophomore Kyra Spies — Sprints/relays

Eighth grader Holly Bartness — Sprints

Eighth grader Chloe Riewer — Sprints

Eighth grader Quinn VanMaldeghem — Distance

2021 SEASON RECAP

The Girls finished 4th in the Gopher Conference Meet, and 4th in the Sub Section 5A Meet

2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

We had a great season last year with only 15 girls on our team with zero seniors. We have everyone back and added another 17 athletes! We have a nice group of girls that are experienced, and a bunch of new members that we are still figuring out their strengths.

We have some returning athletes that will lead our team, however we are very young. I hope to finish in the top half of both the Conference and the Subsection. We have moved to a 3 class sport instead of a 2 class in all my previous seasons. This means we have less teams to compete with in Sections to try and get some athletes to the State meet.

COMPETITION

I know a few of the teams we competed against last year lost a lot though graduation. I’m hoping to be a much stronger team this season.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

34 — total athletes

14 — letter winners

6 — senior

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments