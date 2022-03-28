Assistant coaches: Larry Nydegger, 7th year, Marc Kruger, 3rd year, Miles Otstot, 3rd year, Nic Seiler, 2nd year.
ROSTER
Brittyn Anderson, 12
Cora Harpel, 12
Madison Johannsen, 12
Natalie Johnson, 12
Brittney Rocha, 12
Journey Utpadel, 12
Torri Vaale, 12
Alexus Chambers, 11
Shelby Johnston, 11
Olivia Kofstad, 11
Josie Strom, 11
Kyra Cain, 10
Lauren Cowell, 10
Jordis Diaz, 10
Makenzie Mueller, 10
Evelyn Nydegger, 10
Annabelle Petsinger, 10
Kyra Spies, 10
Malonna Wilson, 10
Lia Johannsen, 9
Jozlyn Johnson, 9
Sierra Misgen, 9
Holly Bartness, 8
Molly Johnson, 8
Lexi McGannon, 8
Winter Pederson, 8
Chloe Riewer, 8
Ava Schember, 8
Gabby Schlaak, 8
Olivia Vaale, 8
Quinn VanMaldeghem, 8
Emma Yokiel, 8
Orianna Degen, 7
Paige Johnson, 7
KEY ATHLETES
Senior Brittyn Anderson — Throws
Senior Natalie Johnson — Hurdles
Senior Journey Utpadel — Mid distance/ Capt.
Senior Torri Vaale — Mid distance/Distance/ Capt.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Sophomore Makenzie Mueller — Throws
Sophomore Evelyn Nydegger — Mid distance/jumps
Sophomore Kyra Spies — Sprints/relays
Eighth grader Holly Bartness — Sprints
Eighth grader Chloe Riewer — Sprints
Eighth grader Quinn VanMaldeghem — Distance
2021 SEASON RECAP
The Girls finished 4th in the Gopher Conference Meet, and 4th in the Sub Section 5A Meet
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We had a great season last year with only 15 girls on our team with zero seniors. We have everyone back and added another 17 athletes! We have a nice group of girls that are experienced, and a bunch of new members that we are still figuring out their strengths.
We have some returning athletes that will lead our team, however we are very young. I hope to finish in the top half of both the Conference and the Subsection. We have moved to a 3 class sport instead of a 2 class in all my previous seasons. This means we have less teams to compete with in Sections to try and get some athletes to the State meet.
COMPETITION
I know a few of the teams we competed against last year lost a lot though graduation. I’m hoping to be a much stronger team this season.