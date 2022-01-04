When Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns stepped out on the court with the Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team Monday night against Lyle-Pacelli, he stood at 299 career wins.
The new year started off with a bang with the Blossoms rolling past the hosting Athletics 60-43 and cementing Bruns’ 300-win milestone.
Coming into the 2021-22 season and his seventh season as the head coach of the girls basketball team, Bruns held a career record of 93-56 with the girls, but combined with 202 career wins in his stint as the Blossoms boys head coach from 1999-2015, he needed just five wins to hit the mark.
With wins over Triton, Medford, Southland and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, their Monday night victory over Lyle-Pacelli puts the Blossoms at 5-4 on the season.
“This win was my 300 career varsity win,” Bruns said. “I’ve had a lot of awesome kids, fantastic assistant coaches, and an unbelievably supportive family over all of these years to reach this milestone.”
The win didn’t come easy at first as they were down a couple of players due to illness and injuries, which forced some shakeups with the starting lineup and affected the depth coming off the bench.
Regardless, the Blossoms were ready to answer the call after a slow start. By halftime, they held a 27-20. They built on their lead in the second half and put Lyle-Pacelli in a hole it couldn’t get out of en route to Blooming Prairie's 17-point win.
Spearheading Bruns' big win was senior guard and daughter Bobbie Bruns, who knocked down four 3-pointers while posting a game-high 23 points and six assists.
Junior forward Anna Pauly was one rebound shy of a double-double with her 14 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Addison Doocy and junior forward Haven Carlson both scored in double digits with 10 points each, along with four assists for Doocy. Sophomore guard/forward Shawntee Snyder also added three points for the Blossoms.
“[Lyle-Pacelli] did a good job pressuring us into some turnovers,” Bruns said. “We had a lot of different kids in new positions so it took some time to get things heading in the right direction. We also missed a bunch of opportunities at the free throw line and finishing layups. Overall, this was a good win for our team and it will make us a deeper team in the future.”
Blooming Prairie will hunt for its third consecutive win of the season Thursday night when the Blossoms host Medford.