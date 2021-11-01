In the first round of volleyball played at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, the No. 5 seeded Medford Tigers attempted to carry the momentum from their sweep over No. 12 St. Charles with them, but they ultimately met their match with the No. 4 Lake City Tigers, losing 3-1 and being eliminated for the playoffs.
Medford dropped the first set 25-16, but it bounced back right away with a tight 25-23 win in the second set to square things back up 1-1. Despite the third and fourth sets staying close, the Tigers weren’t able to overcome Lake City.
“Playing at the [Mayo Civic Center] is difficult to begin with just adjusting to the atmosphere and the first set we showed nerves and couldn’t get in a rhythm which improved as the sets went on, but the mental part of the game overtook us and we just made a few more errors that we normally would not of made,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl.
In both the third and fourth sets, Medford was in a spot where the match was still in reach late, but in both sets, Lake City pulled away with 25-22 wins, which cemented the opposing Tigers’ 3-1 win and booked their tickets to the semifinal round.
One of the things Undedahl highlighted as an important aspect for either team to win was blocking. As a squad, Medford posted five ace blocks, eight solo blocks and four assisted blocks with a chance to add more blocks, but one too many balls got through, which aided in its downfall.
“I knew going into the game whatever team blocked better would come out with the victory and Lake City did a nice job of taking our middles out of the game with a triple block and picked up everything that we tried to make work,” Underdahl said. “We had a difficult time setting our block and we let too many balls through our block.”
With the middle taken away, Medford benefited from strong play from its outside hitters, but the production wasn’t enough to get it over the hump.
Senior outside hitters Isabel DeLeon and MacKenzie Kellen, along with senior right side hitter Hannah Schull, played crucial roles with the TIgers offense. DeLeon posted a team-high 18 kills, with Kellen following with 12 kills and Schull with nine kills.
The trio accounted for 39 of the team’s 48 total kills. Senior setter Julia Niles did her part with a total of 43 set assists through the four sets.
With the loss to Lake City, Medford volleyball’s season has come to a close and the Tigers have to say goodbye to their large senior core, who played in their final high school volleyball game as a Medford Tiger.
The seniors include: Nicole Harfmann (DS), Isabel DeLeon (OH), Isabelle Huizel (DS), MacKenzie Kellen (OH), Clara Kniefel (MB), Julia Niles (S), Lynn Larson (MB) and Hannah Schull (RH).
“I can’t say enough about the group of seniors that have dedicated their years to the Medford Volleyball program and fought until the end of the last point today,” Underdahl said. “I am proud of the adversity they faced this year and the success we had this year.”