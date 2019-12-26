Editor’s note: Catching up with Champions was a four-part series that ran each Sunday in the summer of 2008 in the Owatonna People's Press. The piece below was published on July 12, 2008 and highlights the career of 2019 Owatonna High School and 2020 Mayo Civic Center Hall of Fame inductee, Derek Johnson.
After taking a few years off in college to play Ultimate Frisbee and to start a fraternity, Derek Johnson is back on the wrestling mat, coaching his favorite sport.
Johnson, a two-time state wrestling champion, coaches fifth- and sixth-grade wrestlers during the school year.
“It’s a great job,” Johnson said in 2008 from his home in Owatonna. “They’re still at that age where they still listen and want to learn. They still respect adults.”
There's a reason is didn't take Johnson long to find a coaching position. His resume is as impressive as any wrestler that has come through Owatonna High School. At one point Johnson held 11 school records, including most pins in a season, most consecutive pins and most careers wins. All the records have since been broken.
“When I set the records, they were long standing records,” Johnson said. “I thought for sure they would last for at least 10 years.”
The last record to fall was the career wins mark of 168. Fellow state champion Alex Meger (199) broke the career wins mark in 2006.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” Johnson said. “I congratulated him a week later. I’m good friends with both Alex and his older brother, Mike.”
Johnson and Bob Henry, who graduated in 1962, are the only two Owatonna wrestlers with multiple individual championships (since then, several individuals have added their name to that list.)
Both Johnson and Henry also led Owatonna to team titles. OHS won in 1962 and 1998. As a sophomore, Johnson helped the Huskies defeat Hastings, 23-20, for their third state title. Johnson said Hastings got revenge by upsetting the 2000 team, 23-22, in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
“We had a stacked team that year, a power alley, but we choked against Hastings,” Johnson said. “I believe we didn’t have a loss going into state; we just choked.”
In 1999 and 2000, Johnson added individual state titles. As a senior, he was one of the most well-known and successful wrestlers in Minnesota going into the 2001 state tournament. He was going for a third straight state title, and the Xcel Energy Center crowd knew it.
“It’s tough having the whole arena root against you,” Johnson said. “I heard a lot of boos, but that comes with the territory when you’re an Owatonna wrestler.”
Bloomington Kennedy’s Jafari Vanier defeated Johnson, 11-5, in the semifinals. Johnson rebounded to shut out Ryan Fliginger of St. Francis, 8-0, for third place.
After high school, Johnson picked Wisconsin over Northwestern, Minnesota, Penn and Northern Illinois.
Unfortunately a shoulder injury cut Johnson’s college wrestling career short. Instead of rehabbing for six to eight months, Johnson called his dad and told him that he was leaving the wrestling team after only a year.
“I had been wrestling year round since I was in eighth grade,” Johnson said. “I knew what the commitment was going to be, three practice a day for a year. It was an emotion decision, but I was hitting the wall. It was amazing to be at the level, but that required a major level of commitment. I didn’t just want to go through the motions.”
Johnson turned his sights to starting a fraternity at Wisconsin. He and 10 other guys started a Tau chapter of Sigma Pi.
“It’s up to 75 members now,” Johnson said. “It was really cool to start a fraternity at a Big 10 school.”
While he was part of the fraternity, Johnson played several intramural sports, including Ultimate Frisbee and softball. Then, one week before senior finals, Johnson knew play time was over.
“I found out that my fiancee [Nicole] and I were going to have a baby,” Johnson said. “I had to snap into career mode. Six months after graduation I got my job at Community Bank [in Owatonna].
Johnson has been a small business lender for the past two and a half years. But that is his day job, something to pay the bills. His passion is still wrestling. He’s so passionate about the Huskies that he might have to skip home meets.
“I get so fired up watching matches. I’m so emotional, so crazy,” Johnson admitted. “I don’t want my [fifth- and sixth-grade] wrestlers to see me like that. I might not be able to keep attending matches.”