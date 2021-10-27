Stepping up to pass, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva quarterback Tyrone Wilson fires a 9-yard strike to junior Bo Budach for a touchdown, putting the No. 5 seeded Panthers up 7-0 over No. 4 seed St. Clair/Loyola in the opening round of the Section 2AA football playoffs.
But the lead didn’t last.
Looking to avenge a close loss earlier in the season and move onto the semifinal round, NRHEG ended up squandering its advantage and ultimately fell to the St. Clair/Loyola Spartans 13-7 in the quarterfinal round.
While the Panthers recorded the first score, a series of turnovers over the course of the game weighed them down and allowed the Spartans back into the game with scoring drives in the second and third quarters.
St. Clair/Loyola tied things up with a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Brandon Meng in the second quarter. Meng went on to take the lead for the Spartans in the third quarter with a second rushing touchdown, this one from 6 yards out.
While the NRHEG defense was able to keep the Panthers in the game, the offense struggled to get going after its first quarter touchdown. The catalyst for NRHEG’s downfall came in the turnover category, as it gave the ball away four times combined through the air and on the ground.
Wilson ended his day 6-for-18 on pass attempts for 61 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw for two interceptions.
On the ground, the Panthers coughed the ball up twice and the Spartans were able to recover the ball both times, sealing NRHEG’s four turnovers. On the opposite side, St. Clair/Loyola lost the ball once off a fumble.
Struggling through the air, the Panthers were outperformed in rushing with their leading rusher ebing Andrew Phillips, who recorded 40 yards on nine attempts, along with 14 yards on nine attempts for Wilson.
On the Spartans end, Devin Embacher ran for 82 yards on 17 attempts, followed by 64 yards on 18 carries by Mason Ward and the 53-yard and 2-touchdown performance on 16 carries from Meng.
“We had a chance at the end with a nice drive picking up some plays in the air, we just were not able to finish,” said NRHEG head coach Marc Kruger. “I give our team a lot of credit for sticking it out and being in it. Our offense struggled a bit at times, but our defense really stepped up and played well in big moments.”
With the loss to the Spartans, the 2021 football season has come to a close for the Panthers. St. Clair/Loyola will go on to face the top seed, No. 1 Blooming Prairie, who’s coming off a 4-3 win over Medford, in the semifinal round Saturday.