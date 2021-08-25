Few volleyball teams in the state of Minnesota have had more success over the past three seasons than the Medford Tigers. Since 2018, the Tigers have accumulated a record of 62-18 with two top three finishes in the Class A state tournament. However, the majority of the athletes that comprised those teams have moved on leaving head coach Missy Underdahl and her staff with a few question marks heading in to the 2021 season.
Still, Underdahl believes that her team will be one of the teams to beat in the Gopher Conference.
“Going into the season, I have some high expectations for this group of girls that I have on varsity,” Underdahl said. “They’re a very athletic group. I really feel we can be one of the top contenders in the conference and even one of the top contenders in our sub-section.”
The Gopher Conference figures to the most up for grabs as it has been in recent years, particularly with the arrival of conference newcomers Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Randolph and Triton, all of whom boast strong teams. The Tigers spent this past summer building relationships and developing their talent in anticipation of the gauntlet that will be the new Gopher Conference.
“Luckily for this season, we were able to do a traveling Sunday night league and then we were also able to go to a team camp at [Southwest Minnesota State University], so we were really able to spend a lot of time this summer building,” Underdahl said. “A year ago we didn’t get that opportunity and even into the fall season, we never really had the opportunity to build on our team. This year’s been really nice to get this group in here and really get to know them.”
Medford will be lead by four-year starter and All-Conference talent Isabel DeLeon and a pack of high-talented seniors. Their overall experience and level of athleticism should propel the Tigers towards the top of the conference standings and have them in the running for a state tournament appearance.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept 2: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Tuesday, Sept 7: 7:15 p.m., Byron Public Schools
Thursday, Sept 9: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Triton
Tuesday, Sept 14: 7:15 p.m., United South Central
Friday, Sept 17: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Bethlehem Academy
Saturday, Sept 18: 8 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Wabasha-Kellogg High School
Tuesday, Sept 21: 7:15 p.m., Blooming Prairie
Thursday, Sept 23: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Hayfield
Tuesday, Sept 28: 7:15 p.m., Cannon Falls
Thursday, Sept 30: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Saturday, Oct 2: 9 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Pine Island High School
Tuesday, Oct 5: 7:30 p.m., Away vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo
Thursday, Oct 7: 7:15 p.m., Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Monday, Oct 11: 7:15 p.m., Maple River
Thursday, Oct 14: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. NRHEG
Saturday, Oct 16: 9 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Goodhue High School
Monday, Oct 18: 7:15 p.m., Randolph