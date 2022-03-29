annaka forsberg PREVIEW

Blooming Prairie sophomore Annaka Forsberg finished in fourth place and set a new school record in the high jump event during the Class A state track and field meet. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Alli Schmidt, 3rd year.

Assistant coaches: Ryan Slack, 11th year, McKendry Kennedy, 1st year.

ROSTERS

BOYS:

Xavier Rennie, 12, sprinter

Bradley Simon, 12, sprinter

Samuel Skillestad, 12, sprinter

James Wohlferd, 12, sprinter

Drew Kittleson, 12, sprinter

Ezra Kiley, 12, sprinter

Stephen Fennel, 12, distance

Hosea Baker, 12, distance

Tyler Iverson, 12, thrower

Sam Smith, 11, sprinter

Alex Riley, 11, distance

Ethan Marzolf, 11, thrower

Samuel Michaud, 11, distance

Drew McGee, 11, sprinter

Breckin Cochlin, 10, distance

Ty Forystek, 10, distance

Mason Simon, 10, distance

Kolby Vigeland, 10, sprinter

Derek Kubicek, 10, sprinter

Cooper Cooke, 9, sprinter

Vincent Hernandez, 9, thrower

Brady Kittleson, 9, sprinter

Owen Krueger, 9, thrower

Will Sunde, 9, distance

Cole Wangen, 9, sprinter

Jacob Pauly, 9, sprinter

GIRLS:

Isabelle Sunde, 12, distance

Asha Lightizer, 12, distance

Madi Lea, 11, sprinter

Madison Thurnau, 11, sprinter

Chloe McCarthy, 11, distance

Abby Smith, 11, distance

Anna Pauly, 11, sprinter/thrower

Clare Rennie, 11, sprinter

Abigail Thoreson, 11, sprinter

Annaka Forsberg, 10, sprinter

Elizabeth Miner, 10, sprinter

Sophie Thomas, 10, sprinter/thrower

Isabel Dickel, 9, sprinter

KEY ATHLETES

Xavier Rennie was our boys state qualifier in the hurdles last year as a junior taking sixth place, and we are excited to see what his senior year will bring. As a freshman last year, Annaka Forsberg placed fourth at state in the high jump and tied the school record with a jump of 5’3”. We are looking forward to the successes these next three seasons will bring. Bradley Simon and Samuel Skillestad are returning athletes who placed at sections last year in individual events, along with our 4x800 team consisting of Hosea Baker, Stephen Fennel, Christian Quail and Ty Forystek.

Blooming Prairie senior Xavier Rennie (middle) is a returning state qualifier for the Blooming Prairie boys track and field team. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Drew Kittelson, a senior, is new to track this year. He is a multisport athlete, who is coming off a basketball season with a new school record. We are excited to see the success he can have on the track, as well as in field events.

2021 SEASON RECAP

We had five individuals qualify for sub-sections, along with three relay teams. At sections, we also had Samuel Skillestad place fourth in the 400m, Bradley Simon place seventh in the 100m, and our 4x800m relay team placed 11th. We had two state qualifiers, Xavier Rennie and Annaka Forsberg, who placed sixth and third.

2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

We are excited to make the most of our first regular track season in two years. Last year, we only graduated five seniors. The goal for this season is to build in our experience and skill and take more athletes to sections and ultimately state.

COMPETITION

We have a larger group of boys out for this season, with nine seniors and a strong group of 9th graders coming in which will make for great competition. Track is exciting in the fact that there is not one team we look to compete against, but certain competitors in each event for both boys and girls. We have a wide range of skills and talent on the team that will make each event interesting to watch this season.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

50 – total athletes

9 – seniors

40 – letter winners

