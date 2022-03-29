COACHES
Head coach: Alli Schmidt, 3rd year.
Assistant coaches: Ryan Slack, 11th year, McKendry Kennedy, 1st year.
ROSTERS
BOYS:
Xavier Rennie, 12, sprinter
Bradley Simon, 12, sprinter
Samuel Skillestad, 12, sprinter
James Wohlferd, 12, sprinter
Drew Kittleson, 12, sprinter
Ezra Kiley, 12, sprinter
Stephen Fennel, 12, distance
Hosea Baker, 12, distance
Tyler Iverson, 12, thrower
Sam Smith, 11, sprinter
Alex Riley, 11, distance
Ethan Marzolf, 11, thrower
Samuel Michaud, 11, distance
Drew McGee, 11, sprinter
Breckin Cochlin, 10, distance
Ty Forystek, 10, distance
Mason Simon, 10, distance
Kolby Vigeland, 10, sprinter
Derek Kubicek, 10, sprinter
Cooper Cooke, 9, sprinter
Vincent Hernandez, 9, thrower
Brady Kittleson, 9, sprinter
Owen Krueger, 9, thrower
Will Sunde, 9, distance
Cole Wangen, 9, sprinter
Jacob Pauly, 9, sprinter
GIRLS:
Isabelle Sunde, 12, distance
Asha Lightizer, 12, distance
Madi Lea, 11, sprinter
Madison Thurnau, 11, sprinter
Chloe McCarthy, 11, distance
Abby Smith, 11, distance
Anna Pauly, 11, sprinter/thrower
Clare Rennie, 11, sprinter
Abigail Thoreson, 11, sprinter
Annaka Forsberg, 10, sprinter
Elizabeth Miner, 10, sprinter
Sophie Thomas, 10, sprinter/thrower
Isabel Dickel, 9, sprinter
KEY ATHLETES
Xavier Rennie was our boys state qualifier in the hurdles last year as a junior taking sixth place, and we are excited to see what his senior year will bring. As a freshman last year, Annaka Forsberg placed fourth at state in the high jump and tied the school record with a jump of 5’3”. We are looking forward to the successes these next three seasons will bring. Bradley Simon and Samuel Skillestad are returning athletes who placed at sections last year in individual events, along with our 4x800 team consisting of Hosea Baker, Stephen Fennel, Christian Quail and Ty Forystek.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Drew Kittelson, a senior, is new to track this year. He is a multisport athlete, who is coming off a basketball season with a new school record. We are excited to see the success he can have on the track, as well as in field events.
2021 SEASON RECAP
We had five individuals qualify for sub-sections, along with three relay teams. At sections, we also had Samuel Skillestad place fourth in the 400m, Bradley Simon place seventh in the 100m, and our 4x800m relay team placed 11th. We had two state qualifiers, Xavier Rennie and Annaka Forsberg, who placed sixth and third.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are excited to make the most of our first regular track season in two years. Last year, we only graduated five seniors. The goal for this season is to build in our experience and skill and take more athletes to sections and ultimately state.
COMPETITION
We have a larger group of boys out for this season, with nine seniors and a strong group of 9th graders coming in which will make for great competition. Track is exciting in the fact that there is not one team we look to compete against, but certain competitors in each event for both boys and girls. We have a wide range of skills and talent on the team that will make each event interesting to watch this season.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
50 – total athletes
9 – seniors
40 – letter winners