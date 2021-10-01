Well into the thick of things in the swim and dive season, the Owatonna Huskies went on the road to face the Red Wing Wingers. Despite falling to Red Wing 94-84, Owatonna head coach Isaiah Fuller saw some good out of the Huskies.
With still two months left remaining in the season, the primary focus for Owatonna is how the team competes and finds self-improvement.
“At this point in the season, we are really focusing on competing the right way, swimming the races the right way, and they are doing that,” Fuller said. “Divers are showing some real improvement off the boards, their approaches and set ups are getting more consistent.”
In the 200-yard medley relay, Dylann Norrid, Kalleigh Malecha, Christina Bell and Britta Henderson posted the top score for the Huskies at 2:21.39, which was the third best time of the event and earned them two points.
Kaitlyn Wasieleski earned Owatonna three points with her team best finals time of 2:22.27 in the 200 yard freestyle. Lainey Steckelberg also earned the Huskies a point with her time of 2:27.88, which finished fifth.
Malecha (2:51.23) and Shelby Born (3:06.04) finished fourth and fifth in the 200 yard IM, which was good for two points and one point respectively.
Laken Meier placed second in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 26.89. Behind her was Vanessa Gonzalez (28.85) in fourth and Henderson (29.63) in sixth.
Owatonna finished with the top two scores in the one meter dive with Mya Dutton finishing with the best finals score of 154.05 and Elice Tolman right behind her in second with 136.50. Gabbie Poole finished in sixth with a finals score of 96.90.
Gonzalez posted the top time in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:09.58, edging out Red Wing’s Sarah Kolby by .14 seconds. Bell (1:23.34) finished in fifth and Beverly Deranek (1:28.26) finished in sixth.
In the 100 yard freestyle, Anna Youngquist finished in second with a finals time of 1:00.46, with Meier right behind her in third with a time of 1:01.42. Wasieleski finished in fifth with a final time of 1:04.64.
Steckelbery was Owatonna’s top finish in the 500 yard freestyle, finishing in third with a final time of 6:52.16. Behind her was Born in fourth and Krin Eickhoff in fifth.
Meier, Youngquist, Wasieleski and Gonzalez finished with the best time for Owatonna in the 200 yard freestyle relay, finishing in second with a final time of 1:51.85.
Youngquist (1:33.33) finished in second in the 100 yard backstroke with Norrid (1:28.92) right behind her in third.
Owatonna claimed the top three times in the 100 yard breaststroke. Malecha finished in first at 1:27.29, Kinzie Carlson finished in second at 1:29.86 and Lauren Busho finished third at 1:37.73.
The tandem of Meier, Wasieleski, Gonzalez and Youngquist took the top time in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a final time of 4:16.84. Bell, Born, Busho and Katie Seykora were right behind them in second with a time of 4:59.17. Owatonna also had the third best time (5:07.95) from Henderson, Malecha, Afton Torabpour and Ella Mollenhauser.
“I’m happy with how we competed [on Thursday],” Fuller said. “The girls are toughing it out, they are at the point where their bodies are trying to adapt to their training and they are pretty worn out, but we only have a few more weeks before we start resting for the end of the season”
Owatonna will return home on Thursday when it hosts Northfield at 6:30 p.m.