Zach Kubicek led the Owatonna hockey team in goals with 23 as a junior, earning him all-conference accolades after making the honorable mention list as a sophomore. In soccer, he was elected as the team’s defensive MVP in 2019 and upcoming captain for 2020. He’s also lettered twice in lacrosse. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press)

ATHLETIC FILE

Sports: Soccer, hockey, lacrosse

Notable accomplishments/achievements

Soccer: Team defensive Player of the Year (2019); team captain (upcoming 2020)

Hockey: Big Nine All-Conference (2019-20); Big Nine All-Conference honorable mention (2018-2019); team captain (upcoming 2020)

Lacrosse: Two-year letter-winner

Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?

A: Three years of hockey and two years of soccer and lacrosse — including next year.

Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?

A: Hockey. I started skating when I was three years old with my brother Luke.

Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports so far?

A: Bus rides, the Duluth tournament for hockey and making great friends along the way.

TEAM FILE

Funniest teammate: Dom Valento

Most easygoing teammate: Casey Johnson

Most-competitive teammate: Nolan Burmeister and Kaden Nelson

Notable vocal leader: Sam Henson

Notable leader by example: Collin Pederson

Best advice you received from a coach: ‘Always want it more than the other team.’ — Owatonna hockey coaches

Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Beat Lakeville.’ — Josh Storm

PERSONAL FILE

Favorite food: Spaghetti

Favorite movie/TV show: Miracle/Impractical Jokers

Preferred social media platform: SnapChat

Nickname: Kubi

Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?

A: Math because it’s interesting and there is only one right answer to every problem.

Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?

A: My brother, Luke, played hockey and lacrosse. He graduated in 2019.

Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?

A: Anything outdoor; I enjoy snowboarding, wakeboarding, snowmobiling, hiking and camping.

Q: What are your plans after you graduate as they stand right now?

A: Attend college.

