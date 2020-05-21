ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Soccer, hockey, lacrosse
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Soccer: Team defensive Player of the Year (2019); team captain (upcoming 2020)
Hockey: Big Nine All-Conference (2019-20); Big Nine All-Conference honorable mention (2018-2019); team captain (upcoming 2020)
Lacrosse: Two-year letter-winner
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: Three years of hockey and two years of soccer and lacrosse — including next year.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: Hockey. I started skating when I was three years old with my brother Luke.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports so far?
A: Bus rides, the Duluth tournament for hockey and making great friends along the way.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Dom Valento
Most easygoing teammate: Casey Johnson
Most-competitive teammate: Nolan Burmeister and Kaden Nelson
Notable vocal leader: Sam Henson
Notable leader by example: Collin Pederson
Best advice you received from a coach: ‘Always want it more than the other team.’ — Owatonna hockey coaches
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Beat Lakeville.’ — Josh Storm
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite movie/TV show: Miracle/Impractical Jokers
Preferred social media platform: SnapChat
Nickname: Kubi
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: Math because it’s interesting and there is only one right answer to every problem.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: My brother, Luke, played hockey and lacrosse. He graduated in 2019.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: Anything outdoor; I enjoy snowboarding, wakeboarding, snowmobiling, hiking and camping.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate as they stand right now?
A: Attend college.