Undermanned but not without opportunity was Owatonna in one of its marquee duals of the season.
Without nearly half of their starting lineup, the Huskies were still able to cruise past Rochester John Marshall, 78-6, in their opening match of Thursday’s triangular at Faribault High School. The depth couldn’t quite stretch out enough in the finale as Owatonna’s fellow 2020-21 co-Big 9 Conference champion, Faribault, came back for a 42-33 win.
Northfield was the other co-champion a season ago.
“Quite honestly, we knew we had two guys out injured for a long stretch of time. We had three illnesses and two long-term injuries,” Owatonna coach Derek Johnson said. “So when we’re missing five starters and we still basically had it within grasp, the victory, that’s what I was just talking about in the huddle was just how proud I was of the people who had to bump up weights, the kids who hadn’t seen varsity action that came out and we asked some pretty tall tasks.”
Owatonna earned a forfeit at 106 pounds to start it off against the Falcons.
Then it was on from there.
The next six bouts lasted into at least the second period with four reaching the third.
Freshman Lane Karsten earned three points for the Huskies at 113 pounds, outlasting sophomore Lucas Nelson, 9-5 in a match he never trailed.
“I wanted to get the first win of the night and wrestle aggressive,” Karsten said. “A lot of people were gone, so I knew I had to get points.”
The first swing bout of the night came at 120 when Faribault sophomore J.T. Hausen battled back from a near fall at the hands of eighth-grader Trey Hiatt. Hiatt had Hausen on the ropes in the second period with the Owatonna faithful pleading for the official to reward a fall. It didn’t come before time ran out. Hiatt settled for five points from a takedown and near fall for a 5-3 lead after two periods.
Hausen earned the pin with 1 minute, 16 seconds remaining in the third before giving a wry “shh” to the visitors section.
Faribault picked up a pin at 126 to earn its first lead of the night at 12-8. Owatonna righted the ship at 132 with a pin at 5:28 by freshman Jack Sorenson in a match he led 9-2 against junior Ricky Cordova.
One of the more anticipated matchups of the night came at 138 as Owatonna junior Cael Robb, No. 4 in the Dec. 9 Class 138AAA theguillotine.com rankings, squared against one of Faribault’s top guns, sophomore Elliot Viland.
The two went all six minutes as Robb nabbed the Huskies three points with a 9-2 decision. He led 4-2 after one period and 9-2 after two.
The Falcons picked up a pair of pins at 145 and 152 to retake the lead, 24-18.
No. 10 145AAA Kanin Hable was one of the Huskies’ starters out due to illness.
Johnson couldn’t help but hoist up junior Mason Klemmensen in the air in celebration after his pupil won a back-and-forth contest against sophomore Joey Steinberg, 10-7, to pull the Huskies back within three as a team. Klemmensen earned four takedowns and a reversal while leading 4-2 after a period and 6-5 after two.
No. 2 160AAA senior Landen Johnson was just as capable up at 170 pounds, pinning sophomore Cooper Leichtnam in 1:20.
Owatonna matched its biggest lead of the night leading 33-24 after senior and No. 7 170AAA Jacob Reinardy won a forfeit at 182.
“We had some people deliver that we knew were going to deliver like Landen Johnson,” Johnson said. “Cael Robb also pushed the pace. We also had some great wins from people that kind of stepped up when we needed them to. We had Jack Sorensen, Mason Klemmensen. Lane Karsten looks like a totally different wrestler now from where he was at the beginning of the season. We’re getting some really big-time stuff and it’s fun to see them blossom this early in the season.”
The Falcons rallied for three straight pins, earning one against a junior varsity call-up to complete the comeback and earn a leg up in the conference title race.
Faribault beat Rochester John Marshall, 76-0.
Owatonna has the chance to move on quickly. The Huskies compete Dec. 17-18 against a stacked field of teams from Minnesota and surrounding states at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester.