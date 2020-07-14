ROCHESTER — Ethan Walter is clearly trending in the right direction.
After accepting an invitation to join the Owatonna Aces amateur baseball team for the truncated 2020 campaign, the recent Owatonna High School graduate has grown increasingly comfortable at the plate following an unexpected hiatus that kept him from taking the field this spring and robbed him of his final season with the Huskies.
“I can remember the first (batting practice) this summer, and, yeah, that was rough,” Walter said over the phone on Tuesday afternoon. “But baseball is baseball and it’s getting easier every day.”
Walter made his official return to the diamond last Wednesday in the Aces’ home-opener against Pine Island and started his first game in almost a calendar year against Stewartville three days later.
Though he showed off his superb timing and high-end speed on the base paths against the Pioneers in his lone appearance as a pinch runner, the results at the plate were, at best, a mixed bag in four at-bats against the Sharks. Walter struck out just once and clearly wasn’t overwhelmed by the level of competition, but his timing was just a little off.
“To be honest, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Walter said. “I was a little nervous (against Stewartville), but it was a lot easier since it wasn’t our first game of the year and I did play a little against Pine Island as well, so all that helped.”
On Monday, Walter took another discernible step forward in his first plate appearance against the Rochester Roadrunners, drawing a walk before stealing second and eventually coming around to score the first of Owatonna’s nine runs. By the time he stepped into the box in the fourth inning, whatever he had done leading up to that point was all about to pay off in a big way.
Oh, and the fact that Ethan Simonson grooved a fastball directly into his sweet-spot also didn’t hurt as Walter turned on the pitch and yanked a solo home run over the left field fence. The bomb extended Owatonna’s lead to 5-2 and ultimately loomed large in the Aces’ 9-8 victory.
“I wasn’t actually watching the ball because last time I did that and started my trot, it didn’t go over the fence,” Walter admitted. “I learned my lesson, so I just started running. By the time I rounded first, I could hear the guys in the dugout saying ‘attaboy Wallie.’ I looked and saw the left fielder and noticed the ball had gone over the fence. Off the bat it felt good and I was pretty certain it was gone.”
When all was said and done, Walter reached based three times, scored a pair of runs and produced a huge RBI to help the Aces jump above .500 for the first time this summer.
Teammate Kodey Kiel also went deep — blasting his second home run of the season in the second inning — to spearhead Owatonna’s 7-hit attack. Dawson Leer ended 2-for-4 with a team-high two RBIs while incoming OHS seniors, Payton Beyer and Matt Seykora, each finished with one hit.
Lefty Matt Bothun gutted out 6 2/3 innings to earn the victory on the mound before Brandon Wolf stitched-together 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen a day after pitching eight frames against Stewartville.
Following Walter’s home run, Owatonna added four more runs over the next two innings and led 9-4 after Leer’s two-run double in the sixth.
Rochester answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh — two of which came on a Taylor Field two-out single — and sent the game-winning run to the plate with two outs in the final inning before Wolf struck out Aaron Stanek to preserve the victory.
On Sunday, Wolf earned his second win on the mound in three days, coming up big in key spots in Owatonna’s 4-3 victory. The righty surrendered nine hits and issued three walks, but did not allow a single run in six of his eight total innings.
Owatonna (3-2 overall), which led 3-0 after three innings, scored the game-deciding run in the top of the ninth when Jake Hines led off the inning with his second hit of the game and eventually came around to score with two outs.