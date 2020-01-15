ROCHESTER — Fresh off its two best overall performances of the season, the Owatonna boys basketball team came out flat against Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday night and ultimately suffered a 53-50 overtime loss in Big Nine Conference action.
Converting just five field goals in the game’s first 18 minutes and trailing 20-11 at the break, Owatonna slowly gained momentum in the second half — connecting on a red-hot 56.5% of their field goals — and found a way to draw even at the end of regulation, 43-43. The Huskies, though, struggled on the defensive end in the extra session and was out-scored 10-7 in the five minute stanza.
Owatonna’s top five scorers finished between 7 and 11 points as Payton Beyer stuffed the stat sheet once again, racking up eight points, eight rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block. Evan Dushek led the team with 11 points while Brayden Williams chipped in nine points, four steals and two assists. He also drained two of the Huskies’ five shots from beyond the arc.
Sophomore Ty Creger and senior Sol Havelka combined for 15 points off the bench.
OHS out-scored the Rockets 32-23 in the second half and forced the majority of the Rockets’ 16 turnovers in the span.
Rochester JM 53, Owatonna 50 (OT)
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 9, Payton Beter 8, Isaac Oppegard 5, Evan Dushek 11, Sol Havelka 7, Carson DeKam 2, Ty Creger 8. Halftime: Rochester JM 20-Owatonna 11.