LAKEVILLE — An unfortunate bounce led to a Lakeville South penalty kick and ultimately the game-deciding goal in a 2-1 Owatonna loss on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 1-AA tournament.
“Unfortunate way to have the season end on a call that could have gone either way,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said. “The last five mins we put pressure on their defense but just couldn’t get the last one in there.”
After neither team scored in the game’s opening 59 minutes, No. 4-seeded Lakeville South broke the seal with a goal roughly 20 minutes into the second half before the Huskies leveled the score three minutes later on a goal by Derek Huxford. Zack Kirsch was credited with the assist.
Playing against the wind, the Cougars set up the game-winning goal after the official called a hand-ball in the box with 10 minutes on the clock.
Owatonna finishes the season 6-6-4 while the Cougars advance to play top-seeded Farmington on Thursday at 7 p.m.