The Owatonna High School football team didn't let a wet, humid morning stop them from completing yet another day of team camp on Wednesday. The day's drills for skill position players — quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers — focused primarily on route running and nailing down timing.
Both the quarterback and wide receiver positions are open for competition this fall after Owatonna experienced multiple seasons of stability. Brayden Truelson and Payton Beyer graduated from the program after putting up big numbers as multi-year starters at quarterback and receiver, respectively. Owatonna's second-leading receiver last year, Connor Budach, also graduated this past spring as did leading rusher and third-leading pass catcher Tanner Hall.
Seniors Taylor Bogen and Grant Achterkirch took the majority of the live reps with the first team offense on Wednesday and figure to be the two primary candidates for the starting quarterback job. Bogen has attempted two passes during his varsity career and completed both for 15 yards, while Achterkirch — one of the team's fiercest forces on defense at the linebacker position — has not taken a varsity snap behind center.
As for receiver, Nick Williams, Caleb Vereide and Tyrel Creger are the three returning athletes with the most varsity experience. Last season they combined for 25 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. While Williams will likely serve as a hybrid player, getting some touches at running back as well as tight end, Vereide and Creger will likely be the Huskies' primary threats out wide.
Owatonna opens their season on Friday, September 3 on the road against the rival Rochester Mayo Spartans.