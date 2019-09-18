ROCHESTER — The Owatonna volleyball team stole a set and played well for long stretches against one of last season’s best Big Nine Conference teams but ultimately came up short, 3-1 (14-25, 27-25, 23-25, 21-25), against Rochester Century on Tuesday night.
Emily Hagen stepped up and registered 11 kills to lead the offense while Kaitlyn Madole added eight kills and five blocks. Bailey Manderfeld handed out a team-best 20 assists while Anna Vetsch collected 10.
Haylee Mullenbach led the back row with 14 digs.
The Huskies (2-12) play again at home against Mankato East on Thursday.