The fall of 2020 officially marks the beginning of a new era for the Owatonna volleyball team.
And it starts right at the top.
After a recent period of rare coaching turnover within a program that was racking up conference and section titles on an annual basis not that long ago, the Huskies have landed on their feet and already started laying the groundwork for a volleyball renaissance under the guidance of new head coach Tai Tolle.
Tolle — who has been involved with Owatonna volleyball as coach at a number of different levels since 2013 — took over as the team’s interim coach in 2019 after Whitney Ordal stepped down in the middle of the regular season. She was officially hired in April and will take over a squad that returns a number of key players from a year ago.
But before her team even gathered for their first practice, they were staying busy building the foundation and promoting the new culture of Owatonna volleyball. The incoming varsity players partnered with the city’s Park and Rec department and provided instruction through a variety of hands-on clinics and remained active off the court in a number of capacities.
"We teamed up with Owatonna Park and Rec this fall to offer four youth volleyball skills clinics for elementary-aged players facilitated by our high school athletes,” Tolle said. “They were leading skills stations and helping to teach the youth in our community the fundamentals of the game, volleyball terminology and sharing in their excitement of the sport. Part of our goal is to build social capital within our team as a cultural model for all levels in our volleyball program.”
This palpable enthusiasm exhibited by the players will also serve them well on the floor as they take the first steps in rediscovering Owatonna’s winning formula that experienced an unparalleled level of success from 2007 to 2012. In the six-year window, the Huskies compiled a 129-54 overall record, captured three Section 1-AAA championships, won a pair of Class AAA state consolation titles and reeled off a 30-match winning streak against Big Nine Conference opponents.
Though it would be unfair to expect the current team to reach such lofty heights in 2020, it is realistic to assume the Huskies could return to .500 in the conference and surpass the number of league victories attained by the 2018 and 2019 squads combined (four).
“We have large rosters at all levels this season and have a lot of strength and athleticism coming up through the program,” Tolle said. “Our greatest strength will be our balance (both) offensively (and) defensively. Our setters have many offensive options this season and we have scrappy backcourt.”
In total, Owatonna returns six letter winners and five seniors from last season’s team that finished 5-23 overall and 3-8 against Big Nine Conference teams.
Up front, OHS rolls back seniors Emily Hagen and Lanie Schuster along with strong middle-hitter, Jenna Gleason. Orchestrating the offense for the third consecutive season will be junior setter Bailey Manderfeld.
Libero Haylee Mullenbach and specialist Kialee KleebergeIn also return and form what Tolle describes as a “scrappy defensive front.”
“We will have several new faces to varsity this season that will contribute right away,” Tolle said. “Our greatest opportunity for development will be finding consistency and minimizing highs and lows.”
Owatonna opened the season on Thursday against Albert Lea and will play four of its next five matches at home, starting with Saturday’s showdown against Rochester Century.
In total, the Huskies will play 14 matches against Big Nine Conference opponents only and the regular season will last until Nov. 24.