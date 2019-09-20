MEDFORD — The No. 4-ranked Medford volleyball team took care of business against Maple River on Thursday night and extended its winning streak to seven matches with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-10) Gopher Conference victory over Maple River.
“We played well, but lacked energy,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “We did a good job blocking tonight and our defense played a solid game. Everyone contributed to the win.”
The victory moves the Tigers to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in conference action. Medford — which lost to defending state champion Minneota to open the season — has won each of its matches this season by a 3-0 score and has largely held its opponents below 20 points in each set.
On Thursday, it was much of the same as the Tigers controlled the action from the opening serve and kept the Eagles at arm’s length throughout the quick three-set victory. Several different players contributed to the victory as five players collected at least five kills. Kinsey Cronin led the way with 13 and Alyvia Johnson added eight. Isabel DeLeon posted six kills and two aces while Clara Kniefel added five kills.
Morgan Langeslag dished out 21 assists and Jenna Berg finished with nine.
Defensively, Kiley Nihart notched a team-high 13 digs while Emma Kniefel and Izzy Reuvers added eight apiece.
Medford 3, Maple River 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-10)
Medford leaders: Kinsey Cronin (13 kills), Alyvia Johnson (8 kills), Isabel DeLeon (6 kills, 2 aces), Emma Kniefel (8 digs), Kiley Nihart (13 digs), Izzy Reuvers (8 digs)