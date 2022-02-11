The Owatonna Huskies hit their home ice Thursday night in search of a response when they hosted the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Huskies avenged their 2-0 loss to the Cougars earlier in the season with a 3-1 victory.
Sophomore forward Owen Beyer played a big role in helping the Huskies now win their sixth out of their last seven games thanks to some third-period heroics.
Mankato East had gotten on the board seven minutes into the first period, but Owatonna found an equalizer late in the second period with a goal coming from senior forward Casey Pederson off assists from Tanner Stendel and Ashton Hoffman.
Enter Owen Beyer.
It took all of 42 seconds for Beyer to find a breakaway opportunity off a faceoff and fooled the goaltender with a forehand-to-backhand-to-forehand deke for the go-ahead goal. Jack Sande and Joseph Webster were credited with assists on the goal.
A few minutes later, Beyer stole the puck near the Huskies’ blue line and finessed his way down the ice before ripping a shot in front of the goal and beating the goaltender over the shoulder to give Owatonna the two-goal lead.
The Cougars couldn’t find any response in their 11 combined shots through the final two periods, sealing the Huskies’ eighth win.
The Huskies will close out the regular season with one last home game Tuesday against Winona and play their regular-season finale on the road against Austin on Saturday, Feb. 19.