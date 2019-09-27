HAYFIELD — The Blooming Prairie volleyball dropped the final two sets on the road and came up empty against Hayfield, 3-1, on Thursday night in Gopher Conference action.
In a nip-and-tuck affair that saw the teams split the opening two sets, the Vikings held off the Awesome Blossoms, 25-23, in the third before earning the victory with a 25-17 advantage in the fourth. Hayfield won the opener, 26-24, before BP took the second, 25-21.
Julia Worke had a big night for Blossoms in both phases, collecting 12 kills on offense and 15 digs on defense. She also added two blocks and one assist. Micalyn Trihus notched a team-high 15 kills. Heather Pirkl and Maggie Bruns handed out 14 assists apiece.
Hayfield 3, Blooming Prairie 1
(26-24, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17)
Blooming Prairie leaders: Julia Worke (12 kills, 15 digs), Maren Forystek (24 digs), Micalyn Trihus (15 kills), Maggie Bruns (14 assists), Heather Pirkl (14 assists)