Taking the field for a rare Friday game, playing for the second consecutive night and kicking off at an abnormal time of 4 p.m., the Owatonna girls soccer team didn’t appear to miss a beat and blanked Delano, 3-0, in a nonconference contest.
“We played really well throughout the game,” Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said.
After an initial feeling-out period and a few close scoring chances by the aggressive Delano attack, the Huskies gained traction by the middle of the first half and netted the game-deciding goal when Abby Vetsch buried a shot on an assist from Asia Buryska with 16 minutes, 30 seconds on the clock.
“Halfway through the first half we found our groove and were able to control the game,” Gendron said. “It was another game where everyone contributed, so that was nice to see as well.”
Grace Wolfe converted on back-to-back shots early in the second half to put the hammer down on the Tigers, taking a pass from Emma Dahnert and scoring with 32:01 on the clock. Less than two minutes later, the junior found the back of the net on an assist from Karingtan Stanford to cement the final score. According to Gendron, Wolfe nearly earned the hat trick late in the second half, but “narrowly missed a goal.”
With all-conference defender, Josie Sullivan, out for the season with a torn ACL, Gendron was forced to make a few adjustments to his rotation and highlighted the performances of Sarah Kingland and Lily Sampson.
“Both have really stepped up to fill her position nicely,” he said.
Goalie Emilee Zirngible finished with 10 saves to preserve the shutout.
Owatonna (2-1-0, 2-0-0) is back in action on Thursday against Rochester Century at 7 p.m. The Panthers are winless in three games and have yet to score a goal.