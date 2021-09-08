The Owatonna Huskies (3-2, 1-1 Big 9 Conference) hosted their second home game of the season as the undefeated Rochester Century Panthers (3-0, 2-0) traveled from Rochester to face off with the Huskies. Century defeated Owatonna 3-1 behind a pair of second-half goals.
The Panthers came out firing and took an early 1-0 lead over the Huskies in the sixth minute, which would remain the score for the remainder of the first half.
The second half saw a plethora of goals with the first of many coming just four minutes into the second half by Century to take a 2-0 lead over Owatonna. The Huskies cut the Panthers lead down to 2-1 a few minutes later, but Century went on to score the third and final goal 20 minutes into the second half.
Owatonna saw plenty of chances to get back into the game but were unable to find the back of the net despite having a shot hit off a post and missing an open net later on in the second half.
“Century is a senior-dominated team and they’ve played together for a long time,” Owatonna coach Robert Waypa said. “They had a lot of pace and speed up the middle, and we just got caught up in the mess sometimes. It’s a game we’ll definitely learn from and it’s good to get these games out of the way early and figure out what we need to do to get better. We’ll see them hopefully at some point in the postseason as well.”