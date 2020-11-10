Class 5A second-ranked Owatonna will try to rebound Wednesday when it faces Northfield at Northfield High School following a 35-14 loss Friday to Class 5A No. 5-ranked Mankato West at Owatonna High School.
Huskies head coach Jeff Williams found bright spots after reviewing video of the game and a game against a winless Raiders squad could provide the perfect tonic for an Owatonna squad that finds itself in the unusual position suffering back-to-back losses.
“I thought our pass protection improved,” Williams said. “(Quarterback) Brayden (Truelson), he made some pretty good decisions with the ball. We did a pretty nice job with the run game outside of that big run. The kids did some alright things.”
The big plays were certainly a difference maker in the loss to the Scarlets. Mankato West running back Wyatt Block got loose for a 64-yard touchdown while quarterback Zander Dittbenner found Mehki Collins for a 45-yard touchdown and Max Goertzen for a 24-yard touchdown.
Williams pointed out that the teams ended up finishing with similar total offense yardage despite the big plays. The Scarlets had 324 yards of total offense while the Huskies finished with 270 yards of total offense. Take away Block’s big run and Mankato West finishes with 260 yards of total offense.
This week Owatonna faces a Northfield team focused on stopping the run. The Raiders run a 5-2 defense that likes to dare opponents to throw the ball, Williams said.
“Unwaverly, they play seven guys in the box and they really, really challenge you to throw the ball,” Williams said.
The Huskies own a 5-2 record against Northfield through the past five years but the Raiders handed Owatonna its only loss of the season in 2017 and upset the Huskies in the 2015 section playoffs.
Northfield, however, has a new defensive coordinator in Brent Yule, who previously coached the offensive line. Longtime defensive coordinator Mark Woitalla now serves in that role at Lakeville South.
Owatonna enters the game with an undefeated record against section opponents and a win against the Raiders will solidify a No. 1 seed for the section playoffs along with a first-round bye. Section seeding will likely be revealed Thursday morning.
FOUR DOWNS
Game: Owatonna (3-2) at Northfield (0-5), 7 p.m., Wednesday, Northfield High School.
Last year: The Huskies raced past the Raiders 63-0 with three touchdowns each in the first and second quarter.
Last week: Northfield suffered a 34-17 defeat at Rochester Century, while Owatonna lost 35-14 against Mankato West to lose two games in a row for the first time since 2010.
1. The loss to the Scarlets not only made history in serving the Huskies a two-game losing streak, it was also notable for how it happened. The 35 points racked up by Mankato West were the most Owatonna has allowed since a 2017 62-41 victory against Austin in the Section 1-5A semifinals. It is the most points allowed in a defeat since a 2012 49-21 loss against Totino-Grace in the Class 5A state championship. Additionally, entering Friday, the Huskies had allowed only 35 points combined in the first four games of the season.
2. Not all of that Scarlet offense was required, in the end, as the Owatonna offense sputtered for a second consecutive week. After managing only a first-half touchdown in a 7-6 loss at Monticello on Oct. 30, the Huskies produced only 232 yards of total offense and 49 yards on the ground. Entering the game, Owatonna was averaging 186.75 rushing yards a contest. Furthermore, the offense was uncharacteristically turnover prone as quarterback Brayden Truelson matched his previous season total of interceptions with four against Mankato West.
3. Owatonna might have plenty of reps Wednesday to correct its offensive struggles from a week ago. Through the first four weeks of the season, Northfield has run less plays than its opponent four times. The one exception was a season-opening double-overtime loss at Faribault, in which both teams ran 62 offensive plays. The last four weeks, though, the Raiders have been unable to stay on the field offensively or get off it defensively, which was particularly problematic in a 21-14 loss against Rochester John Marshall on Oct. 30 in which the Rockets finished with a 82-47 advantage in plays run. That disparity has resulted in the Raiders being outscored 64-27 in the second half so far this season.
4. Part of the reason for the lack of offensive plays this year has been Northfield’s reliance on chunk gains to move the ball. In last week’s loss at Rochester Century, for instance, the Raiders were helped by a 32-yard run from senior quarterback Cole Stanchina and a 25-yard rush by senior running back Josh Johnson. In the 25 other opportunities on the ground, however, Northfield’s ball-carriers combined to gain one yard. While Northfield’s propensity for big plays has generated numerous scoring drives and plenty of excitement, it hasn’t resulted in much offensive consistency.