Celebrating senior night Medford for the boys’ basketball team, head coach Todd Schnieder gave a passionate speech before warmups. He then started all five seniors, and took his top two senior scorers — AJ Vandereide and Kael Hermanstorfer out late in the game to be serenaded one last time.
Hermanstorfer said after the game because of the oddity to the season, he hasn’t felt how he thought he would as a senior finishing out his high school career.
“This is such a weird year. Being online for a lot of it, just not interacting with my friends, going to school, just some of the normal stuff,” Hermanstorfer said. “It hasn't hit the same way I thought it would yet.”
The Tigers (2-12, 2-9 Gopher) set high expectations for the season. The wins haven’t been there — like in Thursday's 60-39 loss against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — but Hermanstorfer said the team battles every night.
“You can't question our effort this year. We never give up,” he said. “That's something I think I'll look back on and just be really glad that I don't have any regrets like wishing I worked harder.”
The Tigers began the game with a nearly two-minute possession. Both teams came out playing patient, trying to diagnose the other’s defense.
The Buccaneers (4-7, 4-6 Gopher) had a 20-19 lead at the half and desperately needed some shots to fall from the perimeter. Brady Nutter had the team’s only 3-pointer in the first half. Dominak Paulson, the usual go-to for long-range shots was held to two points.
With Paulson commanding so much attention throughout the game, it was difficult for the Buccaneers to run the offense the way they wanted.
“Overall, I thought it was a good half. We shut down their best player,” Hermanstorfer said. “Once we let their other guys get going, that's kind of how we lose it most of the time is letting their role players get going.”
In the second, Paulson took off. He had several steals and layups on the other end. After a Medford fun fueled by Henry Grayson and Hermanstorfer cut WEM's lead to 37-32, Paulson drained a 3-pointer. He got a strip steal and finished with a layup. Then charging to the basket on the next possession, he located Jonathan Remme on the weak side.
“Sometimes he's ahead of everyone else on the court, which that's what you expect out of great players,” WEM coach Jeff Wagner said of Paulson’s abilities. “We set some nice curl screens for him later in the game. He had some nice, easy curl layups.”
The Tigers kept collapsing on defense, preventing hard cuts to the rim, and leaving the perimeter somewhat open. Once a few shots from distance fell, it opened opportunities for the Buccaneers to get others involved.
The Buccaneers got nine points each from Remme and Ethan Bartelt as well as eight points from Gabe Androli.
Wagner said having the supporting players provide so much defensively was key to the 40-point second half.
“We know what we're going to get out of Dom and Brady,” Wagner said. “What we get out of Ethan is a lot of steals and disruption. He hustled his butt off.”