Huskies secure 5th straight conference title with clutch performance in final 2 events

AUSTIN — Just when it looked like a team outside of Owatonna was going to dethrone the four-time defending champions, the Huskies responded much like they have for the better part of the last decade.
They rose to the occasion.
Capping an injury-plagued regular season that included the program’s first head-to-head loss in a number of years, the Owatonna gymnastics team shook off a disappointing routine on the balance beam and accumulated just enough points in the final two exercises to capture first place at the annual Big Nine Conference competition in Austin on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies — who have displayed tangible improvement over the last couple weeks since returning to full health — found themselves trending behind Northfield and Mankato West after their first two exercises, only to rack up 75.075 points in the final two events to bring their grand total to 145.875.
The Raiders finished in second with a 145.650, meaning OHS won by just 0.225 of a point. The Scarlets, who defeated the Huskies in a head-to-head competition last month, were also in the mix until the bitter end, posting a 143.375.
“This meet needed every single score for us to come out as champions,” said Owatonna first-year coach Evan Moe. “These kids are really identifying themselves as a team instead of the individual and it shows in how we are able to pick ourselves back up as a group and come out refocused in times of adversity.”
As exhilarating as the final two exercises were for Owatonna, things didn’t look quite as promising after the first two events.
Following a “really strong” bar rotation, Moe felt like his team “a lot of momentum going into beam.” Kaitlyn Cobban and Lucy Macius each scored in the 9.2-range and the Huskies had netted 35.9 total points.
As much positive energy as Moe assumed his team had soaked up after the bars, reality struck like a lightning bolt on the balance beam. The Huskies finished with seven falls and quickly lost focus as they watched teammate after teammate lose their balance.
“It was rough to say the least,” Moe said of Owatonna's 34.9 score on the beam. “It honestly felt like the wind was knocked out of all the kids. There was a collective feeling of ‘we need to get our stuff together.’”
With their backs against the wall and needing to score comfortably above 37 as a team in their final two exercises to retain a realistic shot of a comeback, the Huskies dug deep and started their championship march by posting meet-best 37.875 on the floor. Owatonna accounted for three of the top five scores, headlined by Lindsay Bangs’ first place card of 9.625. Macius finished in third with a 9.475 and Cheyenne Peterson ended in fifth with a 9.45.
“Lucy got the kids together after beam and really got the motivation back, which is something that she's consistently done as a captain,” Moe said. “I think it's helped the younger kids understand that it's okay to mess up, but that there's still a lot of meet left and they need to get refocused for the next event after having a hard one. Cheyenne got the show rolling on our first routine and everyone fed off of it.”
This time, the good vibes hung around as the Huskies followed their excellent routine on the floor by finishing the day with a 37.2 on the vault. Owatonna squeezed three individuals into the top 10 and placed each of their four best scores in the top 15. Bangs finished second with a 9.525 and was followed by Halle Theis in eighth place (9.35), Janessa Moore in 10th (9.25) and Macius in 15th (9.075).
Individually, Bangs earned her first all-around conference championship with a 36.9, averaging 9.225 per event. Macius wasn’t far behind in fifth place at 36.55 while Theis ended in 12th with a 34.9.
With the Big Nine Conference season officially behind them, the Huskies can cast their gaze to the Section 1-AA meet on Friday at Rochester Century High School. Owatonna will be gunning for its fifth consecutive trip to the Class AA state meet and will need to overcome some stiff competition in order to advance to Minneapolis. The section field not only features No. 19 Northfield, but No. 12 Rosemount and No. 20 Farmington will also make the trip from the South Suburban Conference.
“Overall, we have a lot left in the tank, which is comforting,” Moe said. “But it’s also worrying because we've had a rough couple of meets this year and they've never been on the same event. (If) we piece everything together we could be looking at a high 148 or 149 at sections.”