MINNEAPOLIS — St. Thomas Academy made its way to into the Class 5A Prep Bowl championship game for the second consecutive season and third time since 2015 with a 53-16 victory over Elk River in the state semifinals on Saturdayat U.S. Bank Stadium.
Junior Danny McFadden powered the Cadets (11-1) with three touchdown runs and 129 yards rushing.
The Cadets opened a 36-8 lead with 6 minutes, 14 second left in the third quarter behind two, one-play possessions. Moments after McFadden scored on a 47-yard run, senior quarterback Joe Deyak burst through the right side for a 67-yard scamper. To that point, the Cadets had rushed for 262 yards on 22 plays for an 11.9-yard average. Another long run came later when senior running back Caleb Swiefel galloped 85 yards to pay dirt with 9:35 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 53-8 advantage.
The victory sends St. Thomas Academy into a rematch with Chaska, which dealt the Cadets their only loss of the season in 20-0 setback in the regular season finale.
The prodigious Elk River rushing attack was held to just 206 yards on 52 attempts for a 3.5 per-carry average.
After the Elks leveled the score on a Joe Nordstrom 11-yard rush and a successful two-point conversion at the 8:05-mark of the second quarter, the Cadets out-scored the Elk 45-0 over the game’s final 29 minutes. Freshman dynamo Love Adebayo started the unanswered scoring barrage with the go-ahead TD in the middle of the second quarter.
Class A: BOLD 56, Browerville-Eagle Valley 7
BOLD, last season’s Class A runner-up, will make a return trip following a resounding victory in the state semifinals on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Senior quarterback Jordan Sagedahl was on target for the majority of the game, completing 20 of 25 passes for 355 yards and six touchdowns in sending the Warriors (13-0) into a championship game for the seventh time in program history. Senior wide receiver Gavin Vosika was his favorite target with 10 receptions for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
The Warriors trailed 7-0 after Browerville engineered a 17-play scoring drive on the game’s opening possession, but needed just two plays to find the end zone and ultimately level the score. From there, BOLD added 41 combined points in the second and third quarters to run away with the victory. The Warriors finished with a 490-110 edge in total yards.
BOLD will be the team it defeated in last season’s state semifinals, Blooming Prairie, on Friday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. The Awesome Blossoms, who soundly defeated Ada-Borup, 41-0, lost to BOLD 37-7 last season.
Class 3A: Dassel-Cokato 24, Annandale 14
Dassel-Cokato earned its way into a football championship game for the first time since 1972 following a 10-point victory over Annandale on Saturday afternoon.
Eli Gillman punctuated the Charger’s victory on an 87-yard touchdown run with 1:28 remaining in regulation time in a stunning turn of events. Moments earlier, Annandale appeared to be in position to score and complete a drawback comeback, but the Cardinals fumbled on Dassel-Cokato’s 1-yard line. Gillman finished with 141 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns for Dassel-Cokato, which will play for a Prep Bowl championship on Saturday, Nov. 30.
In 1972, Dassel-Cokato was the Class B runner-up to Mountain Iron in the first year of state tournament football in Minnesota.
Lucas Bachel rushed for 107 yards for the Cardinals (10-2) while sophomore running back Rogan Kuser added 102.
Class 3A semifinal, Pierz 20, Jackson County Central 14
Pierz kept its unblemished record intact with a dramatic comeback victory over Jackson County Central on Saturday night.
The Pioneers (13-0) wiped out a 14-point deficit with a 20-point outburst over the final three quarters to earn a spot opposite Dassel-Cokato in the Prep Bowl championship on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Pierz punctuated its scoring rally by taking its first lead on a 48-yard pass-and-run strike down the left sideline to running back Michael Leidenfrost from Peter Schommer with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Pioneers’ defense remained staunch and dashed any Jackson County Central comeback hopes when Leidenfrost intercepted a pass with 16 seconds remaining.