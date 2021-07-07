Owatonna High School wrapped up their search for a new varsity boys head hockey coach early Wednesday afternoon when they announced that they had hired coach David Fromm pending school board approval.
“We are very excited to have Coach Fromm take over as Head Boys Hockey coach at Owatonna High School," Owatonna activities director Marc Achterkirch said in a press release relayed to all local media members. "Coach Fromm brings a tremendous amount of hockey knowledge and experience to the position. Dave will be a great mentor and leader, helping develop great student-athletes on and off the ice.”
Fromm will take over the program from Josh Storm who departed for the same position at Lakeville South High School after accumulating nearly 150 wins during his 10 seasons at the helm.
Prior to joining Owatonna, Fromm served as the head coach of the Colorado Thunderbirds AAA U18 team from 2011 until 2020 where he coached multiple teams to state and national tournament appearances. He also was the head boys hockey coach at Minneapolis South High School from 1996-2000.
However, Fromm's coaching experience extends beyond the ice rink. Fromm helped lead Team USA to two World Championships and a Pan American Championship title in inline skating during the late 1990s.
Fromm is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato and lives with his wife, Crystalina, and two daughters, Skye and Ava.