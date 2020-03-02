MANKATO — An otherwise successful season for the second-seeded Medford girls basketball team came to a disappointing conclusion on Saturday night in a 62-58 loss to No. 3 Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial in the second round of the Section 2-AA tournament at Mankato East High School.
The loss not only signifies the conclusion of the season for the Tigers, but marks the end of the careers for two of the best players to ever come through the program in all-time leading scorer Emma Kniefel and 1,000-point-scorer Kiley Nihart. The pair — along with Izzy Reuvers and Alorah Wiese — helped Medford capture back-to-back conference championships while guiding the team to a 46-6 combined record over the previous two seasons.
For the second straight season, though, the Tigers were upset in the second round of the section tournament against a Knights team is defeated 64-55 on Dec. 2.
On Saturday, The Tigers (22-5 overall) jumped out to a 10-point lead to start the game and enjoyed a 26-18 advantage into the break. LCWM (22-6) slowly crept back into the game and narrowed the gap to a single possession as the contest stretched into the all-important final six minutes. In the end, the Knights simply made enough shots and came up with enough defensive stops to preserve the victory.
“It was a game of runs,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said. “The second half was really tight and they made a couple of shots down the stretch to pull away. LCWN is a really talented team and I was proud of the way our girls battled all night.”
Kniefel and Nihart each scored 18 points and did most of the heavy-lifting for a Medford offense that finished just below its season-average of roughly 61 points per game.
LCWM 62 Medford 58
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 18, Isabella Steffen 2, Emma Kniefel 18, Izzy Reuvers 5, Alorah Wiese 4, Jenna Berg 3, Lilly Roehrick 4, Katie Dylla 4.
Halftime: Medford 26, LCWM 18.