Owatonna nearly came away with a conference championship during the fall clay target season.
The Huskies compiled a five-week season total score of 26,998 to place second in Class 1A, Conference 18. Stewartville claimed the conference championship with a season score of 29,859.5.
Owatonna had two individual conference champions in Joseph Earl and Taylor Busho. Earl finished with a 24.2 season average score to claim the boys conference title while Busho had a 22.9 average to win the girls conference title. She finished 11th overall among girls in the state. Earl’s average put him in a tie for ninth overall in the state. Busho finished tied with Levi Rommes for 93rd overall in the state.
It was the first time the Huskies had a team for the fall season and 46 athletes signed up, 27 of which had never competed before, coach Mike Kingland said.
Owatonna had 107 athletes on the team for the spring season and Kingland saw improvement across the board between returners and newcomers. Averages for new athletes rose by a target and the average for returners ranked among the best in team history. Equally impressive was the team had 43 athletes’ rounds count toward the team’s total at one point during the season.
“We’re expecting big things for the spring,” Kingland said.
Four other Owatonna girls finished in the top 10 of the conference. Alyssa Kiefer placed third with a 21.9 average, Anna Youngquist took seventh with a 20.3 average while Tea Boerner and Savannah Smith tied for ninth with an 18.5 average.
“To see our girls perform as well as they did, I’m hoping they can recruit some more girls,” Kingland said. “It’s encouraging. Hopefully we get more girls to come out in the spring.”
Six boys placed in the top 25 for the Huskies. Ezra Buck placed second with a season average of 23.6. Rommes tied for fourth with a 22.9 average while Joshua Kiefer placed seventh with an average of 22.8. Isaiah Grube finished tied for 11th with a 22.4 average while James Henriksen and Dawson Risser tied for 21st with a 21.8 average. Buck finished tied for 39th in the state.
NRHEG
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva clay target team finished third overall in Class 1A, Conference 14 for the five-week fall season.
The Panthers finished with a season total of 14,511. NRHEG trailed second-place finisher Marshall, which had 14,971.5, and conference winner Alden-Conger, which had a team score of 19,418.5.
Alex Dobberstein had a team-high 23.4 season average, that went for sixth overall in the conference and put him at No. 55 in the state. Jason Eustice’s season average of 22.4 put him at 13th in the conference with a 22.4 average and Clay Stenzel placed 18th in the conference with a 21.9 average.
Eva Wayne led the Panthers girls with a fifth-place finish in the conference after putting together a season average of 21.5. Keira Lenort finished ninth in the conference with an average of 19.4 and Miranda LaCanne placed 24th with an average of 15.8.
Medford
Medford claimed the Class 1A, Conference 3 championship in the five-week clay target season.
The Tigers finished with a season total score of 2,321 and won the title by nearly 600 over second-place finisher Ortonville.
Dakoda DuChene led Medford with a season average of 22.3 to place third overall in the conference. Cole Sunsdahl had a season average of 21.8 to place sixth and Dylan Heiderscheidt placed eighth with a 21.5 average. Dylan and Derek Bartosch tied for ninth with a 21.4 average. Mason Nagel and Alex Oatway placed 19th and 20th, respectively. Nagel had an average of 20.5 and Oatway’s average was 20.4. Andrew Erickson tied for 21st with an average of 20.1
Blooming Prairie
The Blooming Prairie clay target team finished sixth in Class 1A, Conference 13 this season.
Madi Lea captured third place in the conference with an average of 21.9 for the season. She finished just behind Pequot Lakes’ Annika Wiczak and Jessica Fabian. Wiczak led the conference with an average of 23.1 and Fabian had an average of 22.1. Blooming Prairie’s Maggie Bruns also placed eighth in the conference with an 18.1 average.
Alex Lea tied for 21st overall with an average of 21.3. Lea tied with Albert Lea’s Mason Rafdal.
The Awesome Blossoms finished sixth overall in the conference with a total score of 4,658.5.
Blooming Prairie drew increased numbers this season as 30 student athletes signed up, many of which were first-time shooters.
Awesome Blossoms coach Erik Vigeland expects most to return for the spring season and the team could add some more with incoming seventh-graders who didn’t get their gun safety certificate in time for the fall season. It could mean additional days at the range, too.