Numerous athletes from the Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams competed during the Section 1AA finals meet Saturday afternoon at Lakeville South High School with three eventually finding their way to the top of the podium.
"Really proud of the guys. They were able to persevere through Thursday's heat and humidity and the track being 150 degrees. We knew Jack Titchenall had a fantastic chance at the 110-hurdles and Ryan Gregory at the 300-hurdles," boys coach Kevin Stelter said after the meet.
Not only did Titchenall and Gregory live up to the hype by finishing first and second, respectively, during their events, thus qualifying them for the Class AA state meet, but Justin Gleason also qualified after he took home the gold in the long jump in dramatic fashion.
Gleason set a new Owatonna High School record during his final jump of the day when he flew 22-feet-9.25-inches, literally catapulting himself from fourth place to first overall. The previous record was set by Tom Anderson in 1973 with a jump of 22-feet-4.75-inches. Gleason set the record after running the first leg of the 4x200-meter relay.
Overall, Stelter was proud of the way all of his athletes performed, noting how many of them ended up placing higher than their original seedings entering the events. As a team, the Huskies boys finished in a tie for fourth place with Lakeville South with 71 points. Rosemount (150), Rochester Mayo (95) and Rochester Century (84) claimed the top three spots.
The girls finished in 10th place with 20 points. Rosemount (177), Farmington (89) and Lakeville South (85.5) finished in the top three.
The Class AA state track and field meet will take place on Saturday, June 19 beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Tickets, which will run $12, can be purchased at MSHSL.org.
The following are the final results for all Owatonna athletes who competed during the Class 1AA section finals:
BOYS
Jack Titchenal*, first place, 110-hurdles
Carter Johnson, third place, 110-hurdles
Ryan Gregory, fifth place, 110-hurdles
Ryan Gregory*, second place, 300-hurdles
Connor Ginskey, seventh place, 800-meter
Ty Svenby, 24th place, 1,600-meter
Gavin DeWitz, 31st place, 1,600-meter
Avery Cords, 22nd place, 3,200-meter
Evan Buck, 26th place, 3,200-meter
Nick Cummins, third place, discus
Eli Spurgeon, fourth place, discus
Owen Korbel, 6th place, high jump
Justin Gleason*, first place, long jump
Max Zirngible, 13th place, long jump
Trever Schirmer, fourth place, shot put
Eli Spurgeon, ninth place, shot put
Jonathan LaDuke, ninth place, triple jump
Jacob Reinardy, 17th place, triple jump
4x100 relay (Justin Gleason, Jonathan LaDuke, Max Zirngible, Tanner Stendel ), eighth place
4x200 relay (Justin Gleason, Kaven Torabpour, Zach Stransky, Tanner Stendel), sixth place
4x400 relay (Noah Wellnitz, Zach Stransky, Kaven Torabpour, Ryan Gregory), sixth place
4x800 relay (Connor Ginskey, Jabob Ginskey, Riley Voracek, Trevor Hiatt), fourth place
GIRLS
Carsyn Brady, sixth place, 1,600-meter
Kiara Gentz, 17th place, 1,600-meter
Jaci Burtis, 19th place, 3,200-meter
Jeni Burtis, 21st place, 3,200-meter
Jenna Gleason, eight place, discus
Kaitlyn Wasieleski, 25th place, discus
Lindsay Bangs, ninth place, high jump
Lauren Bangs, 13th place, high jump
Annika Wiese, 10th place, long jump
Ava Wolfe, 12th place, long jump
Karrin Sackett, 16th place, pole vault
Kya Dixon, sixth place, shot put
Jenna Gleason, 14th place, shot put
Hillary Haarstad, 10th place, triple jump
Maggie Newhouse, 25th place, triple jump
4x100 relay (Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe), fifth place
4x200 relay (Janessa Moore, Amelia Baldwin, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe), fifth place
4x400 relay (Annika Wiese, Madeline Koslosky, Sarah Kingland, Carsyn Brady), sixth place
4x800 relay (Annika Wiese, Madeline Koslosky, Anna Cox, Zinash Valen), seventh place
*Denotes state qualifier