Owatonna's Justin Gleason was one of three Huskies to qualify for the Class AA state meet Saturday afternoon when he set a new school record in the long jump. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

 By LUCAS SEEHAFER lucas.seehafer@apgsomn.com

Numerous athletes from the Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams competed during the Section 1AA finals meet Saturday afternoon at Lakeville South High School with three eventually finding their way to the top of the podium.

"Really proud of the guys. They were able to persevere through Thursday's heat and humidity and the track being 150 degrees. We knew Jack Titchenall had a fantastic chance at the 110-hurdles and Ryan Gregory at the 300-hurdles," boys coach Kevin Stelter said after the meet. 

Not only did Titchenall and Gregory live up to the hype by finishing first and second, respectively, during their events, thus qualifying them for the Class AA state meet, but Justin Gleason also qualified after he took home the gold in the long jump in dramatic fashion.

Gleason set a new Owatonna High School record during his final jump of the day when he flew 22-feet-9.25-inches, literally catapulting himself from fourth place to first overall. The previous record was set by Tom Anderson in 1973 with a jump of 22-feet-4.75-inches. Gleason set the record after running the first leg of the 4x200-meter relay. 

Overall, Stelter was proud of the way all of his athletes performed, noting how many of them ended up placing higher than their original seedings entering the events. As a team, the Huskies boys finished in a tie for fourth place with Lakeville South with 71 points. Rosemount (150), Rochester Mayo (95) and Rochester Century (84) claimed the top three spots.

The girls finished in 10th place with 20 points. Rosemount (177), Farmington (89) and Lakeville South (85.5) finished in the top three.

The Class AA state track and field meet will take place on Saturday, June 19 beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Tickets, which will run $12, can be purchased at MSHSL.org.

The following are the final results for all Owatonna athletes who competed during the Class 1AA section finals:

BOYS

Jack Titchenal*, first place, 110-hurdles

Carter Johnson, third place, 110-hurdles

Ryan Gregory, fifth place, 110-hurdles

Ryan Gregory*, second place, 300-hurdles

Connor Ginskey, seventh place, 800-meter

Ty Svenby, 24th place, 1,600-meter

Gavin DeWitz, 31st place, 1,600-meter

Avery Cords, 22nd place, 3,200-meter

Evan Buck, 26th place, 3,200-meter

Nick Cummins, third place, discus

Eli Spurgeon, fourth place, discus 

Owen Korbel, 6th place, high jump

Justin Gleason*, first place, long jump

Max Zirngible, 13th place, long jump

Trever Schirmer, fourth place, shot put

Eli Spurgeon, ninth place, shot put

Jonathan LaDuke, ninth place, triple jump

Jacob Reinardy, 17th place, triple jump

4x100 relay (Justin Gleason, Jonathan LaDuke, Max Zirngible, Tanner Stendel ), eighth place

4x200 relay (Justin Gleason, Kaven Torabpour, Zach Stransky, Tanner Stendel), sixth place

4x400 relay (Noah Wellnitz, Zach Stransky, Kaven Torabpour, Ryan Gregory), sixth place

4x800 relay (Connor Ginskey, Jabob Ginskey, Riley Voracek, Trevor Hiatt), fourth place

GIRLS

Carsyn Brady, sixth place, 1,600-meter

Kiara Gentz, 17th place, 1,600-meter

Jaci Burtis, 19th place, 3,200-meter

Jeni Burtis, 21st place, 3,200-meter

Jenna Gleason, eight place, discus

Kaitlyn Wasieleski, 25th place, discus

Lindsay Bangs, ninth place, high jump

Lauren Bangs, 13th place, high jump

Annika Wiese, 10th place, long jump

Ava Wolfe, 12th place, long jump

Karrin Sackett, 16th place, pole vault

Kya Dixon, sixth place, shot put

Jenna Gleason, 14th place, shot put

Hillary Haarstad, 10th place, triple jump

Maggie Newhouse, 25th place, triple jump

4x100 relay (Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe), fifth place

4x200 relay (Janessa Moore, Amelia Baldwin, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe), fifth place

4x400 relay (Annika Wiese, Madeline Koslosky, Sarah Kingland, Carsyn Brady), sixth place

4x800 relay (Annika Wiese, Madeline Koslosky, Anna Cox, Zinash Valen), seventh place

*Denotes state qualifier

