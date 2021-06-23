Baseball can sometimes be a frustrating and humbling game. Owatonna's Post 77 American Legion team, who were riding the highs of a three-game winning streak, were made privy to that fact on Tuesday evening at Dartts Park when they fell to Rochester's Post 92 (John Marshall), 11-8. They are now 3-3 overall.
Post 77's pitching staff was cursed by walks as their three pitchers combined to issue nine over the course of the game's seven innings. As anyone who has been around the game of baseball will relay, walks have a tendency to haunt, particularly when a couple are strung together, coming back to bite teams' rears more often then they don't and boy did they ever on Tuesday.
Of the nine walks Post 92 drew, eight wound up eventually scoring, including two on a 3-run home run off the bat of the team's catcher in the top of the third inning. That gave Post 92 a 4-1 lead, one that they would not surrender.
"That's the trouble with walks," Post 77 coach Tate Cummins said in between the third and fourth innings after Post 92's home run. "And then you fall behind [one ball and no strikes] and have to throw a fastball right down the middle. On a night like tonight, [that home run] going out."
Addison Andrix started on the bump for Owatonna and allowed four runs over the course of four innings. He didn't pitch particularly poorly, he struck out two, but two ill-timed walks and one missed place fastball ultimately saddled him with the loss.
However, while Post 77's pitching struggled with throwing strikes, their offense struggled to pick up timely hits and committed some costly mental errors on the base paths. All in all, it simply wasn't the teams cleanest game. Owatonna's five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the game an air of being closer than it truly was.
Payton Beyer, Taylor Bogen and Matt Seykora led Post 77 offensive with all three picking up two hits at the plate. Beyer led off the game with a triple and later scored on a ground out by Bogen. Grant Achterkirch, Jack Helget, Caleb Vereide and Nick Williams all added one.
"We'd been playing well. Obviously, not the game that we were looking for," Cummins said after the game. "We have a lot of games coming. We play Thursday in Byron and then we have a tournament Saturday and Sunday, so we've got four games in a short span. It's kind of all arms on deck. We're hoping [our] kids are able to make kids battle in the box instead of giving them free passes."
As Cummins said, Post 77 returns to action on Thursday in a battle on the road against Byron. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.