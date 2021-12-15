The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms dropped to 0-2 following a 69-26 loss at Maple River on Tuesday night.
One of the Blossoms biggest downfalls was Maple River's first-half offensive production, where the Eagles outscored them 50-11 heading into halftime.
Blooming Prairie slowed them down in the second half and kept the points closer with the Eagles edging them out 19-15, but the 39-point deficit proved too much to handle coming out of halftime.
Senior forward Drew Kittelson led the way for the Blossoms, recording 16 of their 26 points, along with seven rebounds.
Also scoring for them was Zack Hein with five points, Colin Jordison with three points and Payton Fristedt with two points.
The Blossoms will look to snag their first win of the season with a three-game home stretch coming up. It starts with Medford (0-3) on Friday, Hayfield (2-1) on Tuesday and Lyle-Pacelli (2-0) on the following Tuesday.