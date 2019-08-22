ROCHESTER — Colliding with one of the Big Nine Conference preseason favorites, the Owatonna girls tennis team hung tough, but was unable to overcome Rochester Century’s stacked singles lineup and lost, 5-2, on Thursday morning.
In the second match against Austin, the Huskies had no such trouble, sweeping the doubles ladder and winning 6-1.
“Great battle against Century,” Owatonna coach Curt Matejcek said. “We had an opportunity to win that one. Great effort from the whole team.”
The Huskies picked up both of their team-points at doubles against Century, winning the first and third positions. Owatonna finished 0-4 at singles, but Sara Anderson and Alex Huemoeller stayed close.
Against Austin, the Huskies moved to 2-1 in conference action and dropped just one combined game at No. 1 though No. 3 singles.
Century 5, Owatonna 2
Singles
No. 1 Paige Sargent (RC) def. Sara Anderson6-0, 7-6 (3); No. 2 Ancele Dalenek (RC) def. Megan Johnson 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Julia Baber (RC) def. Olivia Herzog 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 Nina Rehfeldt (RC) def. Alex Huemoeller 1-6. 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 Leah Tucker/Caitlynne Bussert (O) def. Kathleen Thompson/Varsha Shan 1-6, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Jenny Yan/Zoey Chen (RC) def. Liv Matejcek/Jade Hanson 3-6, 7-5 (10-2); No. 3 Kat McDermott/Olivia McDermott (O) def. Sarah Nevebhein/Leia Spencer 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Owatonna 6, Austin 1
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Reana Schmitt 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 (O) def. Chloe Schmitt 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 (O) def. Grace Schmitt 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Laura Wernimont (A) def. Olivia McDermott 3-6, 7-6, (10-7)
Doubles
No. 1 Leah Tucker/Caitlynne Bussert (O) def. Madison Hogan/Jordyn Moriarty 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Rachel Christenson/Kali Meiergard 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Kat McDermott/Jade Hanson (O) def. Maisy Bothun/Tori Watkins 6-4, 6-0