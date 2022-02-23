On the surface, Tuesday night in Waseca looked like parents night, where all involved with Bluejays athletics got a moment to shine a light on the parental figures that aided them to that point. For New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, it was all about riding the wave of momentum generated off a three-game winning streak.
But in all actuality, the showdown between the hosting Bluejays and visiting Panthers may have just determined home court advantage in a first-round rematch brewing in the Section 2AA South bracket with Waseca’s 70-66 win.
Both Waseca and NRHEG hold victories over Blue Earth Area in their Section 2AA subsection standings and with Maple River, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and St. Clair likely claiming the top three seeds, the Bluejays and Panthers will potentially slide into the No. 4 and 5 seeds, meaning a first-round rematch.
Through the first half, NRHEG seemed poised to walk away with another big win in the closing moments of its regular season and spoil the Waseca seniors' potential final game on their home court.
Senior forward Tyrone Wilson separated himself as the best player on the court and played play after play to help the Panthers find an 11-point halftime lead.
“He just went out and played better than everyone on the floor,” said Waseca head coach Seth Anderson. “He won every loose ball, he won every rebound, he went by his first defender every time he had the ball. He was just outplaying every person we had matched up against him at any given moment.”
NRHEG hoad coach Isaiah Lundberg added, “I thought we did a good job of getting lanes to drive against them and hit open looks and even when they switched to zone for a bit, it took a little bit for us to adjust, but then we got the ball inside or got shots inside out."
For the Bluejays, there wasn’t much more to say than to kick it up a gear.
Waseca had struggled to find its offense consistently, with lots of shots getting unfavorable bounces off the rim or giving the ball up on turnovers, which allowed NRHEG to pull away with a double-digit lead.
Fresh out of half, the Waseca seniors turned it up a notch.
Parker Link opened things up by connecting on a three, which NRHEG got a response from a bucket by Daxter Lee. But following it, Isaac Potter drilled a three and Elijah Breck scored near the hoop to bring things within five.
“It was just one of those things in the first half where you didn’t feel like a lot of people played well and you come out in the second half and you could point a finger at almost every single person as far as making some big momentum plays,” Anderson said.
NRHEG managed to bring it back up to around 10 before Shaun Hulscher and freshman guard Damarius Russell cashed in on back-to-back threes, bringing it to within three points.
Thanks to Jack Olson, Wilson and Porter Peterson, the Panthers were able to get back to a near double-digit lead, forcing Waseca to take a timeout.
Russell emerged as the Bluejays top scoring threat and went into a stretch answering point-for-point with a reemerging Tyrone Wilson, which ended with Russell getting back-to-back buckets to bring it within a one possession game.
Breck gave Waseca the lead with under eight minutes remaining after NRHEG was hit with an over and back.
After trading possession of the lead and tied up at 63-63 after Daxter Lee knocked down some free throws, Russell launched a three and drained it, then got fouled and knocked down both free throws with under a minute left.
Down but not out, Lee hit a three to make it a one possession game, but the Panthers sent Breck to the line, where he knocked down both free throws. NRHEG attempted a couple of last second threes to get back into it, but a rebound by Hulscher with four seconds left sealed the comeback victory in the seniors final regular season game on their home court.
“We started out rough, but we came together,” Hulscher said. “Darmarius was struggling in the first half and I told him that it’ll come and pick it up. Sure enough, we came together as a team, came back and got the win.”
Russell ended up leading Waseca with 22 points, along with 17 points from Link and 14 points from Hulscher. Breck added nine points, Potter added five points, Max Gaytko added two points and McQuery added one point.
Wilson finished with a game-high 32 points along with six rebounds. Peterson and Lee both recorded 14 points and six rebounds each, along with six assists for Peterson. Jack Olson added in six points and nine rebounds.