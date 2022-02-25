When you look back and glance at Owatonna’s 21-2 record, which includes a perfect 20-0 record against Big 9 Conference teams, the formula for success can be divided up a handful of ways.
Maybe it’s elite scoring seen night in, night out, maybe it’s gritty defense that cuts off passing lanes and forces turnovers, or maybe it’s a laser-focused, one-game-at-a-time mindset that’s carried the Huskies to one of their best regular seasons in school history.
Thursday night in Owatonna, the Huskies tapped into all three facets by blowing out the Big 9’s second placed Mankato West Scarlets 81-53.
“What we’re doing really well is our defense, that’s what’s separating us from all these teams,” said senior forward Evan Dushek. “We’ll have an off-night shooting night or half, like we did in the first half, but it doesn’t really matter because our defense is so good.”
But as time went on, Owatonna started hitting its stride and began playing at a pace offensively and defensively that the Scarlets couldn’t match, which resulted in a 16-point lead for the Huskies heading into halftime.
West had some issues of their own attributed to the lack of shots falling from beyond the arc. The Huskies held the Scarlets to 0 of 7 from three in the first half and to 1 of 9 in the second half.
The Huskies carried their late first-half offensive surge into the second half, which was highlighted by more than a handful of borderline rim-breaking dunks by Dushek.
“I love that he’s going with such authority to the basket and doing what he’s doing,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “He’s been playing on another level this year and we needed him to be to get where we want to be, no question.”
When it wasn’t scoring near the basket, Owatonna was cashing in on some threes with senior wings Blake Burmeister going 3 of 4 and Nick Williams going 2 of 3 beyond the arc, along with senior guards Brayden Williams knocking down two 3-pointers and Tyrel Creger hitting a three of his own.
Owatonna closed the game out by shooting over 53 percent from the field, 45 percent from three and knocked down six of its nine attempts from the free throw line.
Dushek led the Huskies with a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double with Brayden Williams backing him with 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Burmeister was the only other player to score in double figures for Owatonna with his 11 points.
Creger added eight points and three assists, Nick Williams and Avery Hartman added six points each, Ayden Walter added three points and Connor Ginskey and Jack Helget added two points each.
Even with two games remaining in the season for Owatonna, its perfect conference record has already locked it up as the sole owner of the Big 9 title, which will mark its first time since the 1989-90 season that it’s been the lone conference champion with titles shares coming in 2010-11 with Winona and 2006-07 with Mankato West.
“It’s awesome, but it’s also what we expect, so we’re kind of looking forward,” Dushek said. “We want to win the section and compete in state. That’s the main goal.”
The Scarlets stood as one of Owatonna’s main competitors for the Big 9 throne earlier in the season, but once they experienced a couple hiccups, the Huskies took control of the driver’s seat and never looked back.
A starting lineup composed of guys that can dominate in any aspect of the game, mixed with reliable rotation pieces off the bench has culminated in one of, if not the best, teams that Williams has coached in his stint with the Huskies.
“In my 19 years, I’d be hard-pressed to say this isn’t our best team,” Williams said. “We’ve had some really good teams, we’ve had three different teams go to state, we’ve had some section championship teams. It’d be hard-pressed to say we’ve had a better team than this one.”
But for now, there isn’t time for celebration. Instead, the Huskies are solely focused with a next-game-up mentality and their next biggest priority is Mankato East.
After Mankato East, it’ll all be about focusing on Red Wing. Once Red Wing is done, it’ll be all about who gets the unfavorable draw against them in the first round of the Section 1-4A playoffs.