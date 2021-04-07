There are plenty of opportunities to earn roles on the Blooming Prairie softball team. A few players will be expected to play certain positions, but the rest is wide open.
Head coach Jenna Volgarino says the fluidity of the roster and not having seen the current players on the field as much as usual gives the chance for the players to appear at multiple positions.
“Missing that year, it’s really crucial,” Volgarino said of freshman from two years ago that are jumping into a leadership role as juniors this season. “I don’t think you realize that until you get into the game and recognize that. It’s kind of crazy that it’s been two years since I’ve seen some of these girls play.”
Each season offers a fresh start. Volgarino has stressed that to the players. She knows there will some patience needed with the younger players. Except with this season, it feels as if every player is coming into the season brand new.
Freshman Macy Lembke likely will begin playing in the infield but could appear in the circle plenty this season behind senior Allison Krohnberg. Having Krohnberg is a huge boost as she’s already had plenty of varsity experience. Lembke did too as a seventh grader and the hope is she’ll continue to progress, even learn from Krohnberg this year.
“I still hold high expectations for our players,” Volgarino said. “I just know that it may take a little bit longer to get where we need to be.”
There will be times girls will be playing positions they’ve never played before. The excitement to be back may be why there’s a willingness to try a new position. In just a few weeks of practice, Volgarino has seen the players wanting to put in that work.
2021 SCHEDULE
Fri, April 9 – vs JWP, 4:30 p.m.
Mon, April 12 – at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 15 – vs WEM, 4:30 p.m.
Fri, April 16 – at St. Clair, 4:30 p.m.
Mon, April 19 – vs Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Tues, April 20 – at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 22 – at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Mon, April 26 – at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 29 – at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Mon, May 3 – vs United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 6 – at WEM, 4:30 p.m.
Fri, May 7 – at Kasson-Mantorville invitational, vs Triton 4:30 p.m., vs Wabasha-Kellogg 6:15 p.m.
Sat, May 8 – at Kasson-Mantorville invitational
Mon, May 10 – at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Fri, May 14 – vs Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Sat, May 15 – vs Chatfield, 10 a.m.
Mon, May 17 – vs Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 20 – at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Mon, May 24 – vs NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 27 – vs Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Editor's Note: A roster for the Blooming Prairie softball team was unavailable as of publication.