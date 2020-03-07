LAKEVILLE — Two months ago, the notion that the Owatonna boys basketball team would have Lakeville South on the ropes deep into the second half of the Section 1-AAAA semifinal in a matchup between two of the top four seeds in the bracket would have seemed far-fetched.
But that’s exactly what took place on Saturday night.
Digging deep and standing tall in a hostile environment, the youthful Huskies — who invaded the top half of the sectional standings by finishing the regular season by winning 12 of their final 15 games — played the Cougars within two points for the game’s first 18 minutes, didn’t’ flinch despite a flurry of Lakeville South 3-pointers early in the second half and drew within five points when Nolan Burmeister sliced through the defense and kissed a shot off the glass from in close with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left on the clock.
However, that would prove to be Owatonna’s final stand.
Lakeville South swiftly answered Burmeister’s bucket with a 6-0 run over the next 90 seconds and didn’t allow the Huskies to draw any closer than eight points in the game’s final 5 minutes, 38 seconds before putting the finishing touches on an 80-66 victory on its home floor.
In the definitive 18-9 scoring surge to finish the game, the Cougars’ leading scorer Reid Patterson — who had been reduced to a non-factor for the better part of the previous 30 minutes — scored 10 points of his 13 points. His acrobatic reverse layup at the 6:07-mark gave South only its second double-digit lead of the game before his uncontested bank-shot from in close after an offensive rebound made it 78-64 with just under 90 seconds on the clock.
And that was it.
In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Owatonna (18-11) had gone from seemingly on the verge of making another gutsy comeback to walking off the floor utterly exhausted after going toe-to-toe with a team that peaked as high as No. 2 in the Class AAAA QRF rankings as late as mid-January.
“We answered their runs every time until that last seven minutes or so,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said outside the visitor’s locker room after the game. “There were lots of opportunities similar to Farmington where they would have a six, eight-point run and we were able to cut it back. And then another run, and we are back within a one possession. They just made that one more big run that distance themselves from us. We just ran out of time. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Despite being out-sized for the first time all season against Lakeville South’s mammoth 6-foot-9, 300-pound Riley Mahlman, Evan Dushek put an exclamation point on what was a stellar final two months of his breakout sophomore campaign by scoring a game-high 22 points while adding five rebounds and five blocks. In his final three games of the season, he averaged 25.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 63.1% from the floor in the stretch.
Not to be outdone, fellow 10th-grader Brayden Williams flourished in the lively atmosphere and dropped 21 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. In fact, it was Williams who personally answered a trio of Cougars’ baskets late in the first half to level the score on each occasion. He splashed a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the final 4:01 of the first half, tying the game at 34-34 with roughly 45 seconds on the clock by out-maneuvering his defender from in close.
Lakeville South — which only pulled ahead by two points at the break after Joe Bachinski poked the ball loose near mid court and finished at the other end with 22 seconds on the clock — broke free from a single-possession game early in the second half by generating a swift 8-0 spurt that was ignited by consecutive 3-pointers from Avery Mast and capped by a Jack Leland layup with 13:24 on the clock to make it 50-40.
Taking the pulse of the suddenly rocking raucous atmosphere and sensing that the Cougars were teetering on the edge of blowing the game open, Williams called timeout and the Huskies responded by scoring eight of the game’s next 10 points to claw within four points at 52-48. Isaac Oppegard and Burmeister each knocked down a 3-pointer in the stretch while Duskek kindled the surge with a smooth fade-away jumper with roughly 13 minutes on the clock.
From there, the teams traded blows for the next six minutes as the Cougars’ lead grew no larger than eight points until Leland and Mahlman scored on back-to-back possessions directly prior to Patterson’s decisive scoring charge.
Tethered to the paint and accounting for nearly half of South’s total production on the glass, Mahlman gobbled up five offensive rebounds and led all players with 16 boards to go with 16 points. Mast finished a blistering 5 of 6 from beyond the arc and led South with 19 points.
This article will be updated with further detail, stats and reaction before Tuesday morning.