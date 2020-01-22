Roughly 24 hours after a high-stakes victory over Faribault, Owatonna's game against Hastings on Tuesday had all the ingredients for a let-down.
But it wasn’t.
Instead, the Huskies did themselves a huge favor by building a two-goal lead after the opening period and had salvaged just enough gas in the tank to grind out a 3-2 nonconference win at the Four Seasons Centre.
Though the outcome has no bearing on the the Big Nine Conference standings or Section 1-AA hierarchy, a win against a Class AA team from the competitive Metro East Conference is never easy to come by, regardless of the opponent’s overall record.
The Raiders, for instance, entered Tuesday’s contest having gone just 1-5-0 in its previous six contests, but challenged the Huskies at both ends of the ice for the better part of three periods. They finished with a 17-15 edge in shots-on-goal and drew within a single point early in the third period.
The Huskies, though, weren’t going to let this one slip away. Asia Buryska stayed rock-solid between the pipes in the game’s tense final 15 minutes and played behind a rotation that limited Hastings’ dangerous scoring opportunities.
Owatonna — which extended its season-long winning streak to six games — got on the board first when Anna Herzog buried an unassisted shot on a power play at the 6:02-mark of the opening period.
Skating against a team that matched them stride for stride, Owatonna's Molly Achterkirch gave the Huskies a pivotal two-goal lead by ringing the bell with just 1 minute, 56 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Though Hastings out-shot Owatonna by almost double in the middle stanza and finally got on the board at the 6:02-mark, the Huskies re-established a multi-goal advantage when Olivia Herzog scored at the 12:31-mark.
The Raiders’ Taylor Larson scored within the first two minutes of the third to draw Hastings within 3-2, but the Huskies refused to play on their heels and mustered 6-5 advantage in shots on goal. Hastings also didn’t do itself any favors by drawing the only penalty in the period with just 4:20 remaining on the clock.
Olivia Herzog paced the Huskies with one goal and one assist.
The victory improves Owatonna's record to 14-5-1 overall. With at least four games remaining counting the playoffs, the team has a decent chance to surpass 16 wins for the third time in the last 10 years. The Huskies' best record in the span came in 2010-11 when they finished 20-7-0. In 2015-16, they ended with a 19-9-0 record.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna will look to stay on track and avoid an upset when it hosts Rochester John Marshall (5-16-0) on Thursday before making a trip to Rogers for its final nonconference game of the season on Saturday.
Owatonna 3, Hastings 2
FIRST PERIOD
O—Anna Herzog, 6:02, PP
O—Molly Achterkirch (Olivia Herzog), 15:04
SECOND PERIOD
H—Halle Schlintz (Kaitlin Petrich), 6:08
O—Olivia Herzog, 12:31
THIRD PERIOD
H—Taylor Larson (Schlintz), 1:51