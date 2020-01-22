Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.