Class AAAAA top 10 Jon Weisbrod Jon Weisbrod Sep 4, 2019 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save By the Associated Press. First place votes in parenthesis. 1. Owatonna (6)2. St. Thomas Academy 3. Elk Rivert-4. Alexandriat-4. Mankato West6. Chaska7. Bemidji 8. Robbinsdale Armstrongt-9. Irondalet-9. Hastings Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jon Weisbrod Award-winning Sports Editor for the Owatonna People's Press, Weisbrod has worked in daily newspapers his entire career. He writes a regular column called Beyond the Box that delves into local, regional and national sports storylines. Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesTAKING A GAMBLE: Owatonna native turns boyhood dream into a fortuneMan shot on 24th Avenue, investigation underway2 dead after car crashes trying to flee police in OwatonnaAfter 160 years in business, J-C Press is closing its doors in OwatonnaFamily Video closing doors in Owatonna, Dollar General moving inJerome 'Jerry' KubistaProposition 65: Local grandfather disturbed by warning label on children’s toyHuskies make early statementThomas G. 'Tom' McDonoughLIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL: Two looking forward as the graduate from drug court Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Sep 4 AA Lunch Bunch Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Sep 4 Club 134 Toastmasters Meeting Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Sep 4 Early Edition Rotary Club Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Sep 4 AA 24 Hour Book Meeting Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Sep 4 NA Wake Up Wed, Sep 4, 2019 Around the Web By the numbers: Iowa ranks 12th highest on pension-plan funding Well-traveled coach Jim McElwain starting over at Central Michigan Win one for the Gipper? Not for Matt LaFleur, who wants to stay even-keeled in Packers debut Spencer Pratt accuses Kaitlynn Carter of 'emotional' affair with Miley Cyrus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists