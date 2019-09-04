By the Associated Press. First place votes in parenthesis. 

1. Owatonna (6)

2. St. Thomas Academy

3. Elk River

t-4. Alexandria

t-4. Mankato West

6. Chaska

7. Bemidji 

8. Robbinsdale Armstrong

t-9. Irondale

t-9. Hastings

Award-winning Sports Editor for the Owatonna People's Press, Weisbrod has worked in daily newspapers his entire career. He writes a regular column called Beyond the Box that delves into local, regional and national sports storylines.

