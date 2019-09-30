LAKEVILLE — In a season already filled with plenty of gut-punching decisions, the Owatonna boys soccer team took another tough blow on Saturday afternoon in a 5-1 loss to Lakeville South.
Though the final score wouldn’t indicate as much, the teams came into the matinee contest essentially tied for third place in the unofficial Section 1-AA standings and looking to snatch a key a head-to-head victory to bolster its chances of earning an opening-round home game in the forthcoming postseason tournament.
The loss, drops the Huskies (5-5-4) into the fifth or sixth-seed and essentially guarantees they will be playing on the road to start sectional play. Ironically, all five of Owatonna’s wins this season have come on the road.
Against the Cougars, the Huskies fell behind 2-0 before pulling within a single goal late when Nolan Burmiester scored on an assist from Lane Versteeg with roughly 10 minutes left before halftime.
Lakeville South responded with a goal less than four minutes later to re-gain a comfortable 3-1 edge heading into the break. The Cougars added to their lead with a pair of goals within the first 15 minutes of the second half.